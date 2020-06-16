US Protest: US Senate to unveil bill on choke holds

‘NO POLICE DEFUNDING’: A House Democrat said that the police forces could be restructured or reimagined, with funding going to forces that implement reform

AP, WASHINGTON





The US Senate is poised to unveil an extensive package of policing changes that includes new restrictions on police choke holds and other practices as US President Donald Trump signals his support following the mass demonstrations over the deaths of George Floyd and others.

US Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina has been crafting the package set to roll out on Wednesday. While it does not go as far as a sweeping Democratic bill heading toward a House vote, the emerging Republican legislation shares similar provisions as the US Congress rushes to respond.

Trump is set to announce executive actions on law enforcement as soon as today.

“I think we’re going to get to a bill that actually becomes law,” Scott said on Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press.

Scott said the choke hold, in particular, “is a policy whose time has come and gone.”

Over the weekend, the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks during a routine stop by an officer in Atlanta led to an outcry, more protests and the police chief’s swift ouster.

The Republican bill would create a national database of police use-of-force incidents, encourage police body cameras and include a long-stalled effort to make lynching a federal hate crime.

Additionally, the package is expected to restrict the use of choke holds by withholding certain federal funds to jurisdictions that continue to allow the practice, according a Senate Republican unauthorized to discuss the pending bill and granted anonymity.

Democrats have said that the package does not go far enough in the aftermath of Floyd’s death and the outpouring of protests and Black Lives Matter demonstrations over the number of black Americans killed at the hands of law enforcement.

In particular, the Republican bill does not address the issue of “qualified immunity,” as the Democrats’ bill does, which aims to enable people injured by law enforcement personnel to sue for damages.

The White House has said that is a line too far.

As an alternative, Scott has suggested a “decertification” process for officers involved in misconduct.

“This is not a time for lowest common denominator, watered-down reforms,” said US Senator Cory Booker, a coauthor of the Democratic bill, on CBS’ Face the Nation. “It’s a time to stop the problem.”

Yet Democrats signaled a willingness to look at the Republican approach for areas of common ground.

“I never call anything a nonstarter,” said US Representative James Clyburn of South Carolina, the House’s third-ranking Democrat.

Democrats face criticism over activists’ calls to defund the police and party leaders in Congress have distanced themselves from that approach. The defund movement describes a range of options, from dismantling departments to shifting policing resources to other community services.

The Democratic bill does not go that far, but would instead provide grant money to departments that want to consider new ways of policing.

“Nobody is going to defund the police,” Clyburn said.

“We can restructure the police forces, restructure, reimagine policing. That is what we are going to do,” he said.

The House Judiciary Committee is to consider the bill this week and House lawmakers are scheduled to return to Washington next week for a vote.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, whose state has been roiled by the death of Breonna Taylor after police entered her Louisville home, has signaled his interest in legislation.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to consider policing issues today.