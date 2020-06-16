Virus Outbreak: Scientists report flaws in study on social distancing

RUSH TO PUBLISH? The mistakes mean that the study’s findings should not be used as evidence for relaxing rules, several statisticians in the UK said

The Guardian





Senior scientists have reported flaws in an influential WHO-commissioned study into the risks of coronavirus infection and say it should not be used as evidence for relaxing the UK’s 2m physical distancing rule.

Critics of the distancing advice, which states that people should keep at least 2m apart, believe it is too cautious.

They seized on the research commissioned by the WHO, which suggested a reduction from 2m to 1m would raise infection risk only marginally, from 1.3 percent to 2.6 percent.

Customers line up to enter a Primark clothing store in London yesterday as stores reopened across England after being closed for 83 days following British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s imposition of a lockdown on March 23 to limit the spread of COVID-19. Photo: Bloomberg

However, scientists who delved into the work found mistakes they believe undermine the findings to the point they cannot be relied upon when scientists and ministers are forming judgements about what constitutes safe physical distancing.

“The analysis of infection risk at 1 meter versus 2 meter should be treated with great caution,” said David Spiegelhalter, a statistician at Cambridge University, who has participated in the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies. “I’m very suspicious of it.”

Kevin McConway, an applied statistician at the Open University, went further and called the analysis inappropriate.

He said the work “should not be used in arguments about how much greater the infection risk is at 1-meter minimum distance as opposed to 2 meters.”

The study, published in the Lancet, is the latest to come under fire from experts who fear that in the midst of the pandemic some research papers are being written, reviewed and published too fast for sufficient quality checks to be performed.

Led by researchers at McMaster University in Ontario, Canada, the report pooled data from previously published studies to estimate the risk of becoming infected with coronavirus at different distances. It also considered how masks and eye protection might help prevent the spread of disease.

However, in the analysis the authors assume the proportional impact on risk of moving from 2m to 1m is the same as moving from 1m to zero.

“They are forcing the proportional fit to be the same,” Spiegelhalter told the Guardian.

McConway believes there is a more fundamental problem in the way the risks of infection at different distances are compared in the study.

“The method of comparing the different distances in the paper is inappropriate for telling you exactly how the risk at 2 meter minimum distance compares to a 1 meter minimum distance. It does not support, and should not be used in, arguments about how much greater the risk is with a 1-meter limit versus a 2-metre limit,” he said.

Ben Cowling at the WHO Collaborating Centre for Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Control at the University of Hong Kong flagged further issues.

He tweeted that he was “not taking the whole paper very seriously,” because it looked only at distance and not how long a person was exposed. He believes peer review by the Lancet and the WHO should have spotted the problems.

“I think they did it in such a rush — the authors, possibly the WHO, and the Lancet peer reviewers — that important things were missed,” he said.

“Everyone believes that the risk of infection at 1-meter is higher than at 2-meter and we need to know how much higher because there’s a trade-off between the increased risk and the gains from moving to 1-meter. But if you don’t know how the risks at 1 meter and 2 meters compare, how do you know how to trade it off? It’s finger in the air stuff,” McConway said.

In a statement, the WHO said it recommends keeping a distance of 1m or more.

“The evidence used to inform this guidance was based on a systematic review of all available, relevant observational studies concerning protective measures to prevent transmission of the coronaviruses that cause SARS, MERS and COVID-19. After checking for relevance, 44 comparative studies done in healthcare and non-healthcare settings were included,” it said. “The findings of this systematic review and meta-analysis support physical distancing of 1 meter or more, which is in line with the existing WHO recommendation.”