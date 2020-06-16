Virus Outbreak: Beijing cracks down as cases surge

Reuters, BEIJING





Beijing yesterday reported its second consecutive day of record new numbers of COVID-19 cases, adding urgency to efforts to rein in a sudden resurgence of the coronavirus in the Chinese capital.

The recent outbreak has been traced to a major wholesale food market, Xinfadi, in the southern Fengtai District, which accounts for 80 percent of Beijing’s farm produce supply sourced both domestically and from overseas.

The market has been shut, tens of thousands of nearby residents are being tested for the virus and a city-wide campaign launched to identify people who have recently visited the market or have been in contact with people who have.

Residents, who live near or have recently visited Xinfadi market line up yesterday to be tested for COVID-19 at Guangan Sport Center in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE

Ten residential neighborhoods around a second seafood market, Yuquandong market in Haidian District, where one asymptomatic case was found over the weekend, had been shut as of midnight on Sunday.

Officials yesterday said cases at Yuquandong were linked to Xinfadi, as they confirmed 36 new cases, the same as Sunday, which was the city’s highest daily infection count since late March.

Officials have now reported 79 cases over just four days, the biggest concentration of infections since February.

A number of neighborhoods in the west and southwest of Beijing have been upgraded to medium-risk, including Financial Street where banks and financial firms converge, which calls for measures such as strict control of people and vehicle movements, disinfections and temperature checks.

One neighborhood in the same district as Xinfadi was raised to high-risk, denoting the most severe level of infection.

As three other provinces reported new cases linked to the Beijing cluster, several provinces warned their residents against non-essential travel to the capital and implemented isolation protocols for travelers from riskier parts of Beijing.

Two Chinese Communist Party officials in Fengtai District were dismissed yesterday, while the manager of the market was also fired, according to state media for “failing to implement” proper virus prevention and control work.

Samples taken from the market have shown traces of the virus on imported fish and meat.

Yang Peng, an epidemiologist with the Beijing City Government said the virus might have come from overseas, but more investigation was needed.

“It is found that the virus came from Europe and the preliminary assessment is that the virus came from overseas, but it is not clear how the virus came into this market,” state media cited Yang as saying.

The virus could have been on contaminated meat or spread from the feces of people at the market, Yang said.

Additional reporting by the Guardian