Virus Outbreak: Europe’s borders reopen to Europeans

NOT EVERYONE WELCOMED: Norway and Denmark are keeping their borders with Sweden closed, while some other nations are also restricting travel by Swedes

AP, BERLIN





Borders opened up across Europe yesterday after three months of coronavirus closures that began chaotically in March.

However, many restrictions persist, it is unclear how keen Europeans will be to travel this summer and the continent is still closed to Americans, Asians and other international tourists.

Border checks for most Europeans were dropped overnight in Germany, France and elsewhere, nearly two weeks after Italy opened its frontiers.

Nova Gorica Mayor Klemen Miklavic, left, and Gorizia Mayor Rodolfo Ziberna, second right, yesterday react after cutting a ribbon to symbolize the reopening of the Slovenian-Italian border in Nova Gorica, Slovenia. Photo: AFP

The EU’s 27 nations, as well as those in the Schengen passport-free travel area, which also includes a few non-EU nations such as Switzerland, are not expected to start opening to visitors from outside the continent until at least the beginning of next month, and possibly later.

Announcing yesterday’s reopening of borders and Paris restaurants, French President Emmanuel Macron said it was time “to turn the page of the first act of the crisis” and “rediscover our taste for freedom.”

However, he warned: “This doesn’t mean the virus has disappeared and we can totally let down our guard... The summer of 2020 will be a summer unlike any other.”

Vehicles are lined up yesterday at the Krusau border crossing to Denmark in Flensburg, Germany. Photo: AP / DPA

That caution is widespread after more than 182,000 virus-linked deaths in Europe. The region has had more than 2 million of the world’s 7.9 million confirmed infections, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

“We have got the pandemic under control, [but] the reopening of our frontiers is a critical moment,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Sunday as he announced that his hard-hit country is moving forward its opening to European travelers by 10 days to next Sunday. “The threat is still real. The virus is still out there.”

Still, the need to get Europe’s tourism industry up and running again is also urgent for countries such as Spain and Greece as the economic fallout of the crisis multiplies.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis acknowledged that “a lot will depend on whether people feel comfortable to travel and whether we can project Greece as a safe destination.”

Greece yesterday was welcoming the first international flights whose passengers did not face compulsory COVID-19 tests to Athens and Thessaloniki.

Direct international flights to regional Greek airports, including those on its islands, will begin on July 1. Visitors will be subject to random virus testing.

In a trial run, Spain allowed thousands of Germans to fly to its Balearic Islands starting yesterday — waiving its 14-day quarantine for the group.

“This pilot program will help us learn a lot for what lies ahead in the coming months,” Sanchez said. “We want our country, which is already known as a world-class tourist destination, to be recognized as also a secure destination.”

Martin Hofman from Oberhausen, Germany, was delighted as he boarded the first flight from Duesseldorf to the Spanish island of Mallorca.

His holiday could not be postponed “and to stay in Germany was not an option for us,” he said. “And, well, yes, we are totally happy that we can get out.”

Europe’s reopening is not a repeat of the chaotic free-for-all in March, when panicked, uncoordinated border closures caused traffic jams that stretched for kilometers. Still, it is a complicated, shifting patchwork of different rules, and not everyone is equally free to travel everywhere.

Several countries are not opening up yet to everyone. Norway and Denmark, for example, are keeping their borders closed with Sweden, whose virus strategy avoided a lockdown, but produced a relatively high per capita death rate.

Some other nations also have travel restrictions for Swedes.

Cars lined up yesterday morning at some crossings on the German border with Denmark, which is now letting in visitors from Germany, but only if they have booked accommodations for at least six nights.

Britain only last week imposed a 14-day quarantine requirement for most arrivals. As a result, France is asking people coming from Britain to self-quarantine for two weeks and several other nations are not and several other nations are not letting British tourists in during the first wave of reopenings.