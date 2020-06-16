Gold production in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) continues to be systematically underreported, while tonnes of the precious metal is smuggled into global supply chains through its eastern neighbors, a UN report has found.
The countries along DR Congo’s eastern border have long been conduits for gold worth billions of dollars mined using rudimentary means by so-called “artisanal” miners.
Difficult to trace, trade in the precious metal has fueled regional wars, funded rebel fighters and led to UN sanctions on traders involved in a bid to staunch the flow.
Photo: Reuters
North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri provinces reported official production of just more than 60kg of artisanal gold last year, yet exported a total of just more than 73kg, the UN Group of Experts on the Congo found in its annual report.
The group estimated that at least 1.1 tonnes of gold were smuggled out of Ituri Province alone last year.
That would have earned the government up to US$1.88 million in taxes had it been legally exported.
Across all gold-producing provinces the loss is likely much greater.
Artisanal miners in DR Congo produce 15 to 22 tonnes of gold a year, Germany’s Federal Institute for Geosciences and Natural Resources has estimated.
“The country remained one of the Great Lakes region’s largest artisanal gold producers, and yet one of its smallest official exporters,” the UN group wrote.
Asked about the report, Congolese Minister of Mines Willy Kitobo Samsoni said he could not immediately share his figures on mineral smuggling from the east of the country.
The UN experts also found that Uganda and other neighboring countries export far more gold than they produce, suggesting they might still be staging posts for smuggled Congolese gold.
More than 95 percent of gold exports from Uganda last year, which totaled just more than 25 tonnes, were not of Ugandan origin, the group estimated, based on 2018 production and last year’s export data.
Uganda’s gold exports last year more than doubled compared with the previous year, central bank data showed in March.
The Ugandan minister of energy did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.
Smugglers told the UN group that Kampala was a main trading hub for gold from Ituri.
Smuggled gold from South Kivu went to Burundi, Rwanda, the United Arab Emirates and Tanzania, the report added.
In this era of social distancing and depressing news, we could all do with a good hug. Now scientists have analyzed what makes the perfect cuddle — do not squeeze too tight. A team from Japan’s Toho University measured the calming effect on infants of hugs of different pressures, and when given by strangers compared with from parents. By monitoring the heart rate of the infant and using pressure sensors on the adult’s hand, the researchers assessed the baby’s reaction to just being held, a hug with medium pressure and what they called a “tight hug.” The results, published in the journal
BLACK LIVES MATTER: Australian officials warned the public that they could be fined or arrested if they breach COVID-19 rules to take part in the protests Australia yesterday said that it would not be intimidated by attempts at economic “coercion” after China threatened to undermine the multibillion-dollar flow of Chinese tourists and students to the country. Beijing has issued warnings that Chinese should avoid Australia due to concerns about racist incidents targeting ethnic Asians during the COVID-19 pandemic. The comments were the latest salvo in a long-brewing diplomatic dispute between Australia and its largest trading partner. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday dismissed allegations of racist treatment of Chinese as “rubbish.” “It’s a ridiculous assertion and it’s rejected,” he said during a radio interview. “We have an important trading relationship with
BORDER TENSIONS: Two groups run by defectors that have been sending leaflets and bottles of rice by balloon to the North face prosecution in Seoul The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is taking a leading role in a new, more hardline pressure campaign against South Korea, highlighting what analysts say is a substantive policy role that goes beyond being her brother’s assistant. Believed to be in her early 30s, Kim Yo-jong is the only close relative of the North Korean leader to play a public role in politics. During the 2018-2019 flurry of international diplomacy, Kim Yo-jong garnered global attention by leading a delegation to the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. Later, she was often seen dashing about to make sure everything went well
Mining giant BHP Billiton is poised to destroy at least 40 — and possibly as many as 86 — significant Aboriginal sites in the central Pilbara to expand its South Flank iron ore mining operation, even though its own reports show it is aware that the traditional owners are deeply opposed to the move. A BHP archeological survey identified rock shelters that were occupied between 10,000 and 15,000 years ago, and noted that evidence in the broader area showed “occupation of the surrounding landscape has been ongoing for approximately 40,000 years.” BHP’s report in September last year identified 22 sites scattered with