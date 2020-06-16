Moon urges North Korea to stop raising tensions

AP, SEOUL





South Korean President Moon Jae-in yesterday called on North Korea to stop raising animosities and return to talks, saying that the rivals must not reverse the peace deals that he and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reached during 2018 summits.

Moon’s efforts to defuse rising animosities came as North Korea on Friday threatened to destroy a liaison office and take unspecified military steps against South Korea.

If made, the office’s demolition could pose a serious setback to Moon’s efforts to restore Korean reconciliation and find a negotiated solution of the North Korean nuclear issue.

“North Korea must not sever communications and create tensions to turn back the clock to a past confrontational period,” Moon said during a meeting with top presidential advisers, his office said.

“We must not push back the pledges of peace that Chairman Kim Jong-un and I made” in two summits in 2018.

Moon, a liberal who met Kim three times in 2018, was behind now-dormant diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington.

During two of the three inter-Korean summits, Moon and Kim agreed to achieve denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and take other steps to boost exchanges and dial down a military standoff. Those summits initially helped improve their countries’ ties significantly, before their relations became strained again after the breakdown of a second summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump in Vietnam early last year.

Pyongyang has unleashed a slew of harsh rhetoric against the South, accusing it of failing to prevent advocates from launching propaganda leaflets across the border.

In an apparent bid to soothe North Korea, Moon’s government vowed to ban civilian leafleting campaign, but the North has said the South’s response lacks sincerity.

Moon said the two Koreas must take the initiative in finding a breakthrough, calling the nations “the masters of the destiny for the Korean Peninsula.”

He said his government would keep striving to promoting dialogue with North Korea.

Yesterday marked the 20th anniversary of the first-ever inter-Korean summit talks between Kim’s late father, Kim Jong-il, and then-South Korean president Kim Dae-jung in Pyongyang.