South Korean President Moon Jae-in yesterday called on North Korea to stop raising animosities and return to talks, saying that the rivals must not reverse the peace deals that he and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reached during 2018 summits.
Moon’s efforts to defuse rising animosities came as North Korea on Friday threatened to destroy a liaison office and take unspecified military steps against South Korea.
If made, the office’s demolition could pose a serious setback to Moon’s efforts to restore Korean reconciliation and find a negotiated solution of the North Korean nuclear issue.
“North Korea must not sever communications and create tensions to turn back the clock to a past confrontational period,” Moon said during a meeting with top presidential advisers, his office said.
“We must not push back the pledges of peace that Chairman Kim Jong-un and I made” in two summits in 2018.
Moon, a liberal who met Kim three times in 2018, was behind now-dormant diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington.
During two of the three inter-Korean summits, Moon and Kim agreed to achieve denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and take other steps to boost exchanges and dial down a military standoff. Those summits initially helped improve their countries’ ties significantly, before their relations became strained again after the breakdown of a second summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump in Vietnam early last year.
Pyongyang has unleashed a slew of harsh rhetoric against the South, accusing it of failing to prevent advocates from launching propaganda leaflets across the border.
In an apparent bid to soothe North Korea, Moon’s government vowed to ban civilian leafleting campaign, but the North has said the South’s response lacks sincerity.
Moon said the two Koreas must take the initiative in finding a breakthrough, calling the nations “the masters of the destiny for the Korean Peninsula.”
He said his government would keep striving to promoting dialogue with North Korea.
Yesterday marked the 20th anniversary of the first-ever inter-Korean summit talks between Kim’s late father, Kim Jong-il, and then-South Korean president Kim Dae-jung in Pyongyang.
In this era of social distancing and depressing news, we could all do with a good hug. Now scientists have analyzed what makes the perfect cuddle — do not squeeze too tight. A team from Japan’s Toho University measured the calming effect on infants of hugs of different pressures, and when given by strangers compared with from parents. By monitoring the heart rate of the infant and using pressure sensors on the adult’s hand, the researchers assessed the baby’s reaction to just being held, a hug with medium pressure and what they called a “tight hug.” The results, published in the journal
BLACK LIVES MATTER: Australian officials warned the public that they could be fined or arrested if they breach COVID-19 rules to take part in the protests Australia yesterday said that it would not be intimidated by attempts at economic “coercion” after China threatened to undermine the multibillion-dollar flow of Chinese tourists and students to the country. Beijing has issued warnings that Chinese should avoid Australia due to concerns about racist incidents targeting ethnic Asians during the COVID-19 pandemic. The comments were the latest salvo in a long-brewing diplomatic dispute between Australia and its largest trading partner. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday dismissed allegations of racist treatment of Chinese as “rubbish.” “It’s a ridiculous assertion and it’s rejected,” he said during a radio interview. “We have an important trading relationship with
BORDER TENSIONS: Two groups run by defectors that have been sending leaflets and bottles of rice by balloon to the North face prosecution in Seoul The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is taking a leading role in a new, more hardline pressure campaign against South Korea, highlighting what analysts say is a substantive policy role that goes beyond being her brother’s assistant. Believed to be in her early 30s, Kim Yo-jong is the only close relative of the North Korean leader to play a public role in politics. During the 2018-2019 flurry of international diplomacy, Kim Yo-jong garnered global attention by leading a delegation to the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. Later, she was often seen dashing about to make sure everything went well
Mining giant BHP Billiton is poised to destroy at least 40 — and possibly as many as 86 — significant Aboriginal sites in the central Pilbara to expand its South Flank iron ore mining operation, even though its own reports show it is aware that the traditional owners are deeply opposed to the move. A BHP archeological survey identified rock shelters that were occupied between 10,000 and 15,000 years ago, and noted that evidence in the broader area showed “occupation of the surrounding landscape has been ongoing for approximately 40,000 years.” BHP’s report in September last year identified 22 sites scattered with