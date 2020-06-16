Hong Kong democracy campaigners are pressing the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office to spell out how British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s “vague and imprecise commitment” will give a path to British citizenship to millions of residents.
It came as Johnson wrote to seven former British foreign secretaries saying that he is trying to build a global groundswell of opposition to Chinese plans to impose a new security law in Hong Kong.
Johnson said he is “working with a host of international grouping from the G7 and beyond to impress on them the gravity of the situation.”
Photo: AFP
However, he said the UK could provide a lead without needing to form an international contact group, similar to that established during the Balkans crisis in the 1990s, as the seven former secretaries had suggested.
Two weeks ago Johnson responded to China’s plans by saying that he was prepared to give extendable visas to millions of Hong Kong residents entitled to hold a British national overseas (BNO) passport.
It is thought there are 350,000 BNO passport holders, but a further 2 million are eligible to apply. BNO status is not available to those born after July 1, 1997, the point of Hong Kong’s handover to China.
In the most explicit aspect of the offer, the British government said those eligible for BNO status would have their visa-free entry period for the UK extended from six to 12 months.
This might provide a pathway to citizenship, it added.
They would have the ability to apply to work and study.
However, some Hong Kong campaigners are becoming alarmed at the lack of detail, fearing Johnson might be willing to give only the impression of a generous offer partly to deter China from pressing ahead with its security crackdown.
China has angrily objected to the offer, seeing it as interference in another country’s internal affairs.
A briefing for Hong Kong Watch, a British non-governmental organization that promotes human rights in the territory, prepared by immigration lawyers, expressed concern that the UK offer might be severely circumscribed, and what has been offered so far is “vague and imprecise.”
“It is important now that proper attention is paid to the details so that the proposed changes to the immigration rules provide the lifeline that BNOs, and Hong Kongers, need,” the briefing said.
It expressed concerns that the British Home Office could severely limit the offer by placing stringent financial requirements on those seeking entrance, or by limiting BNO passport holders access to public funds.
There is also doubt as to whether BNO passport holders seeking to continue in higher education would have to pay international student fees, rather than the much lower home students fee.
The briefing also said that the government has not been clear on the rights of dependants.
British Secretary of Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Dominic Raab has simply told the shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy in a written answer that he would consider the issue of BNO passport holders’ dependants.
Alistair Carmichael, the Liberal Democrats foreign affairs spokesperson and chair of the all-party parliamentary group on Hong Kong, said: “We need to hear in detail, and with urgency, exactly what the government mean when they say that they will provide a ‘pathway to citizenship’ for British national [overseas] passport holders.”
“Will the government guarantee swift, easy passage for Hong Kongers in need of a lifeline? What will the measures mean for young people born after 1997, vulnerable to a crackdown from Beijing? Clarity is urgently needed,” Carmichael said.
The report also asks how long BNO status holders would have to be continuously resident in the UK before being eligible to apply for indefinite leave to remain (ILR).
For example, if a BNO status holder is in the UK as a student under tier 4, there is no direct route to ILR and the BNO status holder student would require 10 years’ continuous residence before one might be eligible for ILR.
There is also concern that the proposals exclude young people, specifically those born after 1997, even though they are more likely than any group to be the target of Chinese government repression, since they have been most active in the demonstrations against Chinese rule.
In this era of social distancing and depressing news, we could all do with a good hug. Now scientists have analyzed what makes the perfect cuddle — do not squeeze too tight. A team from Japan’s Toho University measured the calming effect on infants of hugs of different pressures, and when given by strangers compared with from parents. By monitoring the heart rate of the infant and using pressure sensors on the adult’s hand, the researchers assessed the baby’s reaction to just being held, a hug with medium pressure and what they called a “tight hug.” The results, published in the journal
BLACK LIVES MATTER: Australian officials warned the public that they could be fined or arrested if they breach COVID-19 rules to take part in the protests Australia yesterday said that it would not be intimidated by attempts at economic “coercion” after China threatened to undermine the multibillion-dollar flow of Chinese tourists and students to the country. Beijing has issued warnings that Chinese should avoid Australia due to concerns about racist incidents targeting ethnic Asians during the COVID-19 pandemic. The comments were the latest salvo in a long-brewing diplomatic dispute between Australia and its largest trading partner. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday dismissed allegations of racist treatment of Chinese as “rubbish.” “It’s a ridiculous assertion and it’s rejected,” he said during a radio interview. “We have an important trading relationship with
BORDER TENSIONS: Two groups run by defectors that have been sending leaflets and bottles of rice by balloon to the North face prosecution in Seoul The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is taking a leading role in a new, more hardline pressure campaign against South Korea, highlighting what analysts say is a substantive policy role that goes beyond being her brother’s assistant. Believed to be in her early 30s, Kim Yo-jong is the only close relative of the North Korean leader to play a public role in politics. During the 2018-2019 flurry of international diplomacy, Kim Yo-jong garnered global attention by leading a delegation to the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. Later, she was often seen dashing about to make sure everything went well
Mining giant BHP Billiton is poised to destroy at least 40 — and possibly as many as 86 — significant Aboriginal sites in the central Pilbara to expand its South Flank iron ore mining operation, even though its own reports show it is aware that the traditional owners are deeply opposed to the move. A BHP archeological survey identified rock shelters that were occupied between 10,000 and 15,000 years ago, and noted that evidence in the broader area showed “occupation of the surrounding landscape has been ongoing for approximately 40,000 years.” BHP’s report in September last year identified 22 sites scattered with