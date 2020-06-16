Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday expressed concern after an Australian man was sentenced to death, in a case that could further inflame tensions between Beijing and Canberra.
A Chinese court on Saturday said that Karm Gilespie, a Sydney-based actor turned investment coach, had been condemned to death earlier in the week on drug smuggling charges — after being held secretly in jail for seven years.
The sentence raised worries it could add to increasingly troubled diplomatic and trade relations between Australia and China, its biggest trade partner.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Morrison said that Australian authorities were aware of the arrest and had been in touch with their Chinese counterparts on multiple occasions over his case.
“I and the government are very sad and concerned that an Australian citizen, Mr Karm Gilespie has been sentenced to death in China,” he said.
Gilespie, in his mid-fifties, was arrested on New Year’s Eve in 2013 at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport with more than 7.5kg of methamphetamine in his checked luggage, Chinese state media said.
His arrest was not made public and friends told Australian media they had been confounded by his sudden disappearance.
Gilespie’s family yesterday released a statement asking his acquaintances to “refrain from speculating on his current circumstances, which we do not believe assists his case.”
“Our family is very saddened by the situation. We will not be making any public comment and ask that the media respects our privacy at this difficult time,” they said in the statement issued through the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.
The sentence could further damage the increasingly troubled relationship between Beijing and Canberra, with tensions growing after China reacted furiously to Australia’s call for a probe into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beijing subsequently imposed tariffs on Australian goods and warned Chinese tourists and students about visiting the country because of racism.
However, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday that the case has nothing to do with Beijing’s bilateral relations with Australia.
Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) told reporters during a daily briefing the ruling was made by the Chinese court in accordance with the law.
Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Simon Birmingham on Sunday said that Australians “shouldn’t necessarily” see Gilespie’s sentence as further retaliation by China, but conservative commentators were quick to make the link.
Greg Sheridan, foreign editor of the Australian newspaper, said that the sentencing “has to be seen as Beijing continuing its fierce and increasingly vicious punishments of Australia.”
Additional reporting by Reuters
