PHILIPPINES
Gunman kills two officers
Two men on a motorcycle opened fire on a police station in Sulu province on Saturday night, killing two officers and wounding two others, police said yesterday. Police investigator Nizar Bakun said one of the suspects armed with an M16 rifle fired at least seven times at the police station in Parang town and then fled. Two of four who were hit died on the way to a hospital. Bakun said that the attackers have not been identified.
CHINA
Tanker blast kills 19
A tanker truck explosion in Zhejiang Province on Saturday afternoon killed 19 people and injured 172, the People’s Daily reported yesterday. The tanker carrying liquefied petroleum gas and exploded at a highway exit in Taizhou, sending flames and a cloud of smoke high into the sky. The cause of the accident is under investigation, media said.
TURKEY
Russian ministers to visit
Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov and Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu were scheduled to visit Ankara yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ankara said. “The delegations are expected to have consultations and to discuss coordination on regional issues,” it said in a statement. The visit follows a telephone call on Wednesday between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin that centered on the situation in Libya and a fragile ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib Province, where Ankara and Moscow are supporting rival factions.
MEXICO
Cop detained over shooting
A judge on Saturday ordered a police officer who fatally shot a 16-year-old Mexican-American boy to be held in preventive detention while he is investigated for alleged murder. Alexander Martinez Gomez was shot in the head on Tuesday night by a police officer in Acatlan de Perez Figueroa, a town in Oaxaca state Tuesday night. Born in North Carolina, he had been living with his mother in the town, and was out with friends on motorcycles at the time of the shooting. The officer was in a patrol driving with its vehicle lights off when it blocked the way of the boy and eight other youths, prosecutors said. The officer then got out with a shotgun and opened fire, they said. State government officials have promised the killing would not go unpunished.
UNITED STATES
Primary lost over wedding
A freshman Virginia Republican congressman who angered social conservatives in his district when he officiated a gay wedding of two of his male aides last year has lost his party’s nomination. Representative Denver Riggleman lost a Republican convention on Saturday that was done via drive-thru due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was defeated by Bob Good, a former official in the athletics department at Liberty University. While the convention ended at 7pm, the results were not announced until after 1am yesterday. Good said he won 58 percent of the vote, news outlets reported. The convention was held at a Lynchburg-area church near Good’s home and was the only place delegates could cast a ballot in a district that stretches from northern Virginia to the North Carolina border. “Voting irregularities and ballot stuffing has been reported in multiple counties in the #VA05. Voter fraud has been a hallmark of this nomination process and I will not stand for it,” Riggleman tweeted a little over an hour before results were announced.
