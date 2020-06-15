US President Donald Trump highlighted unity and the US’ core values in remarks to 1,107 graduating cadets of the US Military Academy at West Point on Saturday, steering clear of overt references to current controversies.
The ceremony, months in the planning, came as the backlash to the president’s threat to use active-duty service members to quell domestic political protests continues to roil the Pentagon, and COVID-19 alters the landscape.
“What has historically made America unique is the durability of its institutions against the passions and prejudices of the moment. When times are turbulent,” Trump said. “What matters most is that which is permanent, timeless, enduring and eternal.”
Photo: AFP
Trump said that that this year’s graduates of the nation’s oldest service academy “have come from the farms and the cities, from states big and small, and from every race, religion, color, and creed.”
“But when you entered these grounds, you became part of one team and one family, proudly serving one American nation,” he said.
Trump ran through some of the achievements of this year’s class, from football wins to attainment of a Rhodes scholarship by one.
He also checked off his own actions toward the military, including increased budgets, creation of the Space Force, and withdrawal from conflict zones.
“It is not the duty of US troops to solve ancient conflicts in faraway places,” Trump said. “When we fight, from now on, we will only fight to win.”
Trump highlighted West Point graduates as among those who “fought and won a bloody war to extinguish the evil of slavery” — although Confederate leaders, including generals Robert E. Lee and Braxton Bragg, also attended the academy.
The cadets were mostly stoic during Trump’s speech, facing forward and listening quietly, but they leapt to their feet, cheering, when Chase Miller — the so-called “goat” — received his diploma.
Miller completed all the requirements, but graduated last in the class. By tradition, each graduating cadet gives the goat a dollar.
After the ceremony, Trump, who turned 74 yesterday, had the presidential helicopter take a nostalgic detour, two people with knowledge of the situation said.
Marine One detoured to fly over Trump’s old high school, the New York Military Academy, in Cornwall-on-Hudson, about 13km north of West Point, before turning south toward Bedminster, New Jersey, where the president was spending the weekend at his golf club.
Trump is facing criticism over his decision to speak at Saturday’s ceremony despite current social-distancing directives in New York state that limit graduation gatherings to 150 people.
The graduating class was socially distanced for the ceremony, sitting in single chairs on the Plain Parade Field, while family and friends could only watch online.
