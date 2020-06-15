When US police flooded the streets around the country to confront protesters two weeks ago, for many it appeared like the army had deployed, with camouflage uniforms and combat gear, heavily armored anti-mine vehicles, and high-powered assault weapons.
That is not by accident. For years the US Department of Defense has been handing its surplus equipment over for free to police departments — and the departments, large and small, have reveled in it.
Critics say it has been part of the overall militarization of the police, and helped fuel mass nationwide demonstrations against police abuse and deadly tactics that began after the May 25 killing of a handcuffed African American, George Floyd, by a Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer.
Photo: AFP
As soon as protests began in Minneapolis, the city’s troubled police department rolled out armored vehicles appearing more suited to Middle East battlefields.
Other large cities have them too, but also small towns. In 2013 police in Flathead County, Montana, which has 90,000 residents nestled near the scenic Glacier National Park, received a landmine-resistant armored vehicle, one year after taking delivery of a military transport.
The 10-person (two only part-time) police department in Ada, Oklahoma, population 16,000, got their mine-resistant armored car in July last year, after stockpiling 34 M-16 assault rifles over the years.
Even local education districts are taking advantage of the Pentagon’s handouts. The 47 primary and secondary schools of the Bay District in Panama City, Florida acquired no less than 27 assault rifles and two mine-resistant armored vehicles in 2012 and 2013.
The “1033” Pentagon surplus program has existed for years.
Since 1997, the US military has distributed used and new equipment ranging from handguns to helicopters to armored vehicles, worth about US$8.6 billion, to more than 8,000 federal, tribal and local police forces, according to the US Congress.
In 2015, then US-president Barack Obama severely limited the program, but US President Donald Trump restored it in 2017.
That year alone, about 500 million pieces of military equipment were transferred to the country’s police services under the 1033 program. However, the recent anti-police protests have recharged efforts to stop it.
Last week about 200 lawmakers in Congress, mostly Democrats, sponsored a bill, the “Stop Militarizing Law Enforcement Act,” to again reel in the program.
The US House of Representatives’ version of the bill would strictly limit the transfer of guns, ammunition, grenades, explosives, certain kinds of vehicles, and drones and other aircraft designed for the battlefield.
A parallel bill is being prepared in the Senate, pushed by US Senator Brian Schatz, a Democrat, who has fought against over-arming the police for years.
“It is clear that many police departments are being outfitted as if they are going to war, and it is not working in terms of maintaining the peace,” Schatz told the New York Times. “Just because the Department of Defense has excess weaponry doesn’t mean it will be put to good use.”
Schatz and US Senator Rand Paul, a Republican, attempted to push through a similar law in 2014, after the first publication of details of the 1033 program, amid the riots over police brutality against African Americans in Ferguson, Missouri.
Those protests and riots were met by police officers carrying assault rifles and driving armored cars they got from the Pentagon.
In this era of social distancing and depressing news, we could all do with a good hug. Now scientists have analyzed what makes the perfect cuddle — do not squeeze too tight. A team from Japan’s Toho University measured the calming effect on infants of hugs of different pressures, and when given by strangers compared with from parents. By monitoring the heart rate of the infant and using pressure sensors on the adult’s hand, the researchers assessed the baby’s reaction to just being held, a hug with medium pressure and what they called a “tight hug.” The results, published in the journal
BLACK LIVES MATTER: Australian officials warned the public that they could be fined or arrested if they breach COVID-19 rules to take part in the protests Australia yesterday said that it would not be intimidated by attempts at economic “coercion” after China threatened to undermine the multibillion-dollar flow of Chinese tourists and students to the country. Beijing has issued warnings that Chinese should avoid Australia due to concerns about racist incidents targeting ethnic Asians during the COVID-19 pandemic. The comments were the latest salvo in a long-brewing diplomatic dispute between Australia and its largest trading partner. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday dismissed allegations of racist treatment of Chinese as “rubbish.” “It’s a ridiculous assertion and it’s rejected,” he said during a radio interview. “We have an important trading relationship with
BORDER TENSIONS: Two groups run by defectors that have been sending leaflets and bottles of rice by balloon to the North face prosecution in Seoul The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is taking a leading role in a new, more hardline pressure campaign against South Korea, highlighting what analysts say is a substantive policy role that goes beyond being her brother’s assistant. Believed to be in her early 30s, Kim Yo-jong is the only close relative of the North Korean leader to play a public role in politics. During the 2018-2019 flurry of international diplomacy, Kim Yo-jong garnered global attention by leading a delegation to the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. Later, she was often seen dashing about to make sure everything went well
Mining giant BHP Billiton is poised to destroy at least 40 — and possibly as many as 86 — significant Aboriginal sites in the central Pilbara to expand its South Flank iron ore mining operation, even though its own reports show it is aware that the traditional owners are deeply opposed to the move. A BHP archeological survey identified rock shelters that were occupied between 10,000 and 15,000 years ago, and noted that evidence in the broader area showed “occupation of the surrounding landscape has been ongoing for approximately 40,000 years.” BHP’s report in September last year identified 22 sites scattered with