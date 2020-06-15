Australia’s two largest states would further ease public COVID-19 restrictions at libraries, community centers and nightclubs, officials said yesterday, despite recording increases in new infections.
New South Wales (NSW), the most populous state, said that from July 1, a 50-person limit on indoor venues, such as restaurants and churches, would be scrapped so long as the venues observed a one-person-per-4m2 rule.
Nightclubs and music festivals would also be allowed to operate from August if new cases remain low, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The state on Saturday reported the first locally transmitted COVID-19 case in weeks, and state officials yesterday said there had been nine new infections since late Friday.
In neighboring Victoria, where pubs and other venues are limited to 20 people, indoor businesses would be allowed to have up to 50 seated patrons from Monday next week, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said.
All sports for children would resume, he said.
Indoor sports centers and physical recreation spaces, such as gyms, would be allowed to host 20 people, with caps of up to 10 adults per group, he added.
“We would love to open everything tomorrow. We can’t do that. Because if we did we would be almost making it certain that we would have a second wave,” Andrews told reporters in Melbourne.
Australia’s international borders would remain closed until at least Sept. 17, but Australian Minister of Health Greg Hunt yesterday said that officials were exploring two possible ways to reopen borders.
“One is to use our quarantine system with international students and appropriately with people who are delivering national benefit, whether it’s in business or other areas,” Hunt told Australian Broadcasting Corp.
The second option under consideration was to allow bilateral travel between “COVID-safe” countries, such as New Zealand, without the mandatory two-week quarantine period, he added.
