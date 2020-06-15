Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Saturday called for a “courageous plan” in launching virtual talks with EU and IMF leaders to rescue Italy’s economy and society from the “unprecedented shock” triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Conte said the plan was needed to surmount the nation’s crisis as Italian opposition figures shunned the hastily organized and roundly criticized emergency talks — and as reports emerged of new virus cases in Rome.
EU leaders “must show that they have understood that it is about defending mutual interests,” Conte said in an opening speech transmitted to leading executives in Brussels.
Photo: AP
“We are in the process of living an unprecedented shock with very high human, social and economic costs,” said Conte, whose country had recorded 34,301 coronavirus deaths to Saturday — one of the worst tolls in Europe.
The EU’s third-largest economy is expected to contract by at least 8.3 percent this year, according to the most optimistic official estimate.
To stimulate activity in EU countries most affected by the COVID-19 crisis, the European Commission has proposed a 750 billion euro (US$847 billion) recovery plan — 500 billion euros in grants and 250 billion euros in loans. Italy is expected to receive about 172 billion euros of this sum.
“We must also take advantage of [the moment] to transform the crisis into an opportunity to eliminate all the obstacles that slowed [the country] down for the last 20 years,” Conte said.
He said he shared European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s view that “we cannot allow ourselves to return to the pre-crisis status quo.”
The talks venue is a 17th-century palace, the Casino del Bel Respiro in Rome’s Villa Pamphili, which Conte called a rare choice “to pay tribute to Italian beauty.” Participating remotely were Von der Leyen, European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni, European Council President Charles Michel, as well as IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva, a Bulgarian who previously served on the European Commission, the EU executive.
“This is the moment for you to develop and implement an effective recovery plan,” Von der Leyen said, adding that the commission would support Italy until recovery.
“By reinforcing Italy, we are also reinforcing Europe,” Michel said.
“We must not forget,” he added. “Italy’s sacrifice probably indirectly saved lives in the rest of Europe.”
Italy was hit with the virus before it reached most of its neighbors.
Although his approval ratings rose during the coronavirus emergency, Conte faces questions from prosecutors over his handling of the pandemic and confronts political challenges over the threat of deep recession.
Conte has suggested a task force headed by former Vodafone chief executive Vittorio Colao to come up with recommendations on how to get Italy’s economy back on track.
Conte last week said that he wanted to unite “the country’s strongest forces” and compile the “most effective ideas” for an economic rebound following two months of lockdown.
Proposals include digitizing Italy’s onerous public administration, modernizing infrastructure and restructuring the national university system, among others.
However, the opposition spurned Conte’s invitation, and even government officials, including Italian Minister of Economy and Finance Roberto Gualteri, have criticized hasty plans and lack of Cabinet input.
Reports of new cases in Rome — at a hospital and a building inhabited by squatters — only added to Italian concerns on Saturday, with five fatalities and more than 100 people affected, health officials said.
Regional director of health Alessio d’Amato said that 104 cases had been logged after an outbreak at the San Raffaele Pisana hospital in the west side of Rome, adding that about 200 patients would have to be tested.
