Virus Outbreak: Delhi fears mount as hospital beds run out

‘THEY DON’T CARE’: A news report said five hospitals asked up to US$5,250 to admit COVID-19 patients, while a woman said her father died after hospitals turned him away

AFP, NEW DELHI





Ashwani Jain succumbed to COVID-19 in an ambulance as his family pleaded with several hospitals to take him in, the latest victim of the pandemic sweeping through the Indian capital and exposing a deadly shortage of hospital beds.

“They don’t care whether we live or die,” said his 20-year-old daughter, Kashish, whose uncle, Abhishek, sat with Ashwani in the back of the vehicle on its desperate journey across New Delhi.

“It won’t matter to them, but I have lost my father, he was the world to me,” she said, tears welling up as she showed a photograph of him.

All of the hospitals the 45-year-old businessman’s family tried refused to admit Ashwani, even though an app set up by the city government indicated COVID-19 beds were free, Abhishek told reporters.

With surging infections highlighting the precarious state of the Indian healthcare system, the death of Jain and others like him have heightened anxiety in Delhi over the growing threat.

More than 1,200 have died from the virus in the Indian capital and more than 1,000 new cases are being reported each day.

Mortuaries are overflowing with bodies, and cemeteries and crematorium staff said they cannot keep up with the backlog of victims.

Some local Delhi councils said the real death toll is twice the number given by the regional government.

Indian media has been full of tragic stories of people dying after being turned away by hospitals. One pregnant woman died as she was being shuttled between hospitals. A 78-year-old man petitioned the High Court of Delhi for a ventilator bed, but died before the matter could be taken up.

India has recorded more than 320,000 coronavirus cases with 9,195 fatalities.

Several families have used social media to recount their harrowing experiences after being refused hospital beds.

Jain’s family had joined a noisy, nationwide tribute to health workers, banging pots and pans from rooftops and balconies after a nationwide lockdown started in March. Now they feel abandoned.

“The government is doing nothing. They are just playing with our feelings,” Kashish said.

Jain’s devastated relatives are waiting to get tested themselves but, the Government of Delhi allows that for only high-risk and symptomatic family members.

The city government has estimated that it could need 80,000 beds by the end of next month, and notified hotels and wedding venues that they are likely to be turned into hospitals.

Government hospitals have 8,505 designated pandemic beds, while private hospitals have 1,441.

However, families have said they have been forced to spend a small fortune for the few beds that are available.

Suman Gulati, whose father is a COVID-19 patient, said she was asked for 1 million rupees (US$13,165) by a private hospital for a bed.

“Once I paid the money getting a bed was not a problem, but arranging such a huge amount of money at such a critical time was,” she told reporters. “What if I fall sick next, what will I do? Should I sell my property, my jewelry?”

A sting operation by the Mirror Now TV channel showed five Delhi hospitals asking COVID-19 patients to pay up to US$5,250 to be admitted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accused private hospitals of lying about available beds and promised tough action if they were found extorting money.

However, experts have questioned the city’s handling of the pandemic.

Virologist Shahid Jameel said that Delhi, like other major cities, has not tested enough people.

So far, it has covered just 1 percent of its population.

“It should be testing aggressively. I don’t understand the logic of testing only people who are symptomatic. How will you find how much the infection has spread in the community if you don’t test them?” he asked.