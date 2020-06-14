World News Quick Take

Agencies





JAPAN

New boss for Hello Kitty

The founder of the firm behind Hello Kitty is stepping down aged 92 and handing the reins to his 31-year-old grandson — the first change in leadership in the company’s six-decade history. Tokyo-based Sanrio, which created the ubiquitous pink-bowed character in 1974, on Friday announced that Shintaro Tsuji would retire as president and pass the torch to Tomokuni Tsuji, who had been senior managing director. Coincidentally, the new boss shares his birthday with Hello Kitty — Nov. 1 — but is 14 years younger. He is to become the youngest chief executive officer of a firm listed on Tokyo’s TOPIX.

HONG KONG

Police arrest 35 protesters

Police said that 35 people were arrested as thousands sang a popular protest anthem and chanted slogans across the territory on Friday as they marked the first anniversary of major clashes between police and pro-democracy demonstrators. Riot police declared the gatherings unlawful assemblies and a breach a ban on public gatherings put in place because of COVID-19, sending snatch squads to make multiple arrests throughout the evening. Live television showed rallies taking place in half a dozen districts. In the Kwun Tong area, live broadcasts showed a man with a knife being subdued by protesters and then police. Police said the man had stabbed another person and was arrested.

UNITED KINGDOM

‘Fawlty’ episode removed

One of classic comedy Fawlty Towers’ most famous episodes — “The Germans” — was on Friday taken off screens because of “racial slurs,” as anti-racism protests gathered pace. The decision by UKTV sparked an online debate and drew furious condemnation from lead actor John Cleese, who said that the episode had been misunderstood. The BBC-owned streaming service later said that the episode would be reinstated with “extra guidance” at the start. Cleese said that it was a critique of racist attitudes, not an endorsement of them. He wrote on Twitter that the BBC was “now run by a mixture of marketing people and petty bureaucrats.” “I would have hoped that someone at the BBC would understand that there are two ways of making fun of human behaviour,” he wrote. “One is to attack it directly. The other is to have someone who is patently a figure of fun, speak up on behalf of that behaviour,” he added. The episode also contains a character, Major Gowen, talking about the West Indies cricket team in offensive terms.

UNITED STATES

Trump delays rally

President Donald Trump has postponed a controversial rally scheduled for the same day as a holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the US, following fierce criticism, he announced on Friday. The “Make America Great Again” rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, had been due to mark Trump’s return to the campaign trail, but he wrote on Twitter that the event had been postponed “out of respect” for the June 19 “Juneteenth” holiday. Critics had slammed Trump’s choice of Tulsa — the site of one of the worst race riots in US history — as anti-racism protests sweep the country following the death of George Floyd in police custody on May 25. “This isn’t just a wink to white supremacists-he’s throwing them a welcome home party,” Senator Kamala Harris tweeted after Trump first announced the rally.