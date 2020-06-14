JAPAN
New boss for Hello Kitty
The founder of the firm behind Hello Kitty is stepping down aged 92 and handing the reins to his 31-year-old grandson — the first change in leadership in the company’s six-decade history. Tokyo-based Sanrio, which created the ubiquitous pink-bowed character in 1974, on Friday announced that Shintaro Tsuji would retire as president and pass the torch to Tomokuni Tsuji, who had been senior managing director. Coincidentally, the new boss shares his birthday with Hello Kitty — Nov. 1 — but is 14 years younger. He is to become the youngest chief executive officer of a firm listed on Tokyo’s TOPIX.
HONG KONG
Police arrest 35 protesters
Police said that 35 people were arrested as thousands sang a popular protest anthem and chanted slogans across the territory on Friday as they marked the first anniversary of major clashes between police and pro-democracy demonstrators. Riot police declared the gatherings unlawful assemblies and a breach a ban on public gatherings put in place because of COVID-19, sending snatch squads to make multiple arrests throughout the evening. Live television showed rallies taking place in half a dozen districts. In the Kwun Tong area, live broadcasts showed a man with a knife being subdued by protesters and then police. Police said the man had stabbed another person and was arrested.
UNITED KINGDOM
‘Fawlty’ episode removed
One of classic comedy Fawlty Towers’ most famous episodes — “The Germans” — was on Friday taken off screens because of “racial slurs,” as anti-racism protests gathered pace. The decision by UKTV sparked an online debate and drew furious condemnation from lead actor John Cleese, who said that the episode had been misunderstood. The BBC-owned streaming service later said that the episode would be reinstated with “extra guidance” at the start. Cleese said that it was a critique of racist attitudes, not an endorsement of them. He wrote on Twitter that the BBC was “now run by a mixture of marketing people and petty bureaucrats.” “I would have hoped that someone at the BBC would understand that there are two ways of making fun of human behaviour,” he wrote. “One is to attack it directly. The other is to have someone who is patently a figure of fun, speak up on behalf of that behaviour,” he added. The episode also contains a character, Major Gowen, talking about the West Indies cricket team in offensive terms.
UNITED STATES
Trump delays rally
President Donald Trump has postponed a controversial rally scheduled for the same day as a holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the US, following fierce criticism, he announced on Friday. The “Make America Great Again” rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, had been due to mark Trump’s return to the campaign trail, but he wrote on Twitter that the event had been postponed “out of respect” for the June 19 “Juneteenth” holiday. Critics had slammed Trump’s choice of Tulsa — the site of one of the worst race riots in US history — as anti-racism protests sweep the country following the death of George Floyd in police custody on May 25. “This isn’t just a wink to white supremacists-he’s throwing them a welcome home party,” Senator Kamala Harris tweeted after Trump first announced the rally.
In this era of social distancing and depressing news, we could all do with a good hug. Now scientists have analyzed what makes the perfect cuddle — do not squeeze too tight. A team from Japan’s Toho University measured the calming effect on infants of hugs of different pressures, and when given by strangers compared with from parents. By monitoring the heart rate of the infant and using pressure sensors on the adult’s hand, the researchers assessed the baby’s reaction to just being held, a hug with medium pressure and what they called a “tight hug.” The results, published in the journal
BLACK LIVES MATTER: Australian officials warned the public that they could be fined or arrested if they breach COVID-19 rules to take part in the protests Australia yesterday said that it would not be intimidated by attempts at economic “coercion” after China threatened to undermine the multibillion-dollar flow of Chinese tourists and students to the country. Beijing has issued warnings that Chinese should avoid Australia due to concerns about racist incidents targeting ethnic Asians during the COVID-19 pandemic. The comments were the latest salvo in a long-brewing diplomatic dispute between Australia and its largest trading partner. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday dismissed allegations of racist treatment of Chinese as “rubbish.” “It’s a ridiculous assertion and it’s rejected,” he said during a radio interview. “We have an important trading relationship with
BORDER TENSIONS: Two groups run by defectors that have been sending leaflets and bottles of rice by balloon to the North face prosecution in Seoul The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is taking a leading role in a new, more hardline pressure campaign against South Korea, highlighting what analysts say is a substantive policy role that goes beyond being her brother’s assistant. Believed to be in her early 30s, Kim Yo-jong is the only close relative of the North Korean leader to play a public role in politics. During the 2018-2019 flurry of international diplomacy, Kim Yo-jong garnered global attention by leading a delegation to the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. Later, she was often seen dashing about to make sure everything went well
Malaysia’s new government would not be willing to accept even compensation of US$3 billion from Goldman Sachs in a settlement over the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal, the country’s finance minister told reporters, ruling out a figure that is far higher than the bank offered last year. The Southeast Asian nation has charged Goldman Sachs and 17 current and former directors of its units for allegedly misleading investors over bond sales totaling US$6.5 billion that the US bank helped raise for sovereign wealth fund 1MDB. Malaysian Minister of Finance Tengku Zafrul Aziz, who joined the three-month-old government from the corporate world, said