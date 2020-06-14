Virus Outbreak: Brazil now second in virus deaths

Brazil on Friday claimed the unenviable position of having the second-highest COVID-19 death toll worldwide behind the US, where several states have posted record daily case totals, signaling that the crisis is far from over.

Meanwhile, in several European countries, the focus shifted to the courts, and who might eventually be pinned with the blame for the global financial and health crisis.

The Brazilian Ministry of Health recorded 909 deaths in the past 24 hours, putting the total at 41,828 — meaning the country of 212 million people has now surpassed Britain’s death toll.

A graffito depicts Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, second right, and a figure representing the COVID-19 pulling a rope against health workers with the question: “Which side of the rope are you on?” in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Friday. Photo: AFP

Experts warn that the actual number of cases in Latin America’s biggest economy could be many times higher than the confirmed figure of 828,810.

“Some areas are at a critical stage” in Brazil, with intensive care unit occupancy levels of more than 90 percent, WHO Health Emergencies Program executive director Mike Ryan told journalists in Geneva, Switzerland.

Latin America is the latest epicenter in the world’s battle with the novel coronavirus. The region has recorded more than 1.5 million infections and 76,000 deaths, with no signs that the virus is slowing.

In the US, which has confirmed the most COVID-19 deaths — more than 116,000 — more than a dozen states, including two of the most populous, Texas and Florida, reported their highest-ever daily case totals this week.

“It’s important that we remember that this situation is unprecedented, and that the pandemic has not ended,” US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield told a media briefing on Friday.

Nevertheless, US President Donald Trump and many local officials remain determined to get the world’s biggest economy back on track.

In Italy, one of the countries hardest hit by the virus, prosecutors questioned Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte over his government’s initial response.

In the country’s northern Lombardy region, an investigation has been launched into why a quarantined “red zone” was not enforced around two towns sooner, while in Bergamo province, 50 victims’ family members this week filed complaints over how the COVID-19 crisis was handled.

“All investigations are welcome. The citizens have the right to know and we have the right to reply,” Conte said this week.

Europe is pushing ahead with its exit from lockdown, with a number of countries preparing to reopen borders on a limited basis on Monday, after the EU Commission urged a relaxation of restrictions.

France said that it would gradually reopen its borders to non-Schengen countries from July 1.

Greece said it would welcome tourists again, although Britons remain barred — and passengers from Italy, Spain and the Netherlands must undergo tests on arrival.

Germany said that it would end land border checks on Monday, and Italy said that it would allow amateur contact sports — including team sports — from June 25.