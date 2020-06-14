New York governor signs police rules

LEGAL RESPONSE: A judge has ordered that for two weeks police in Seattle cannot use tear gas, pepper spray or flash-bang devices to break up protests

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday signed into law a sweeping package of police accountability measures that received new backing following protests over George Floyd’s killing, including one allowing the release of officers’ long-withheld disciplinary records.

The measures were approved earlier this week by the state’s Democratic-led Legislature.

Some of the bills had been proposed in years past and failed to win approval, but lawmakers moved with new urgency in the wake of massive, nationwide demonstrations over Floyd’s death at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

“Police reform is long overdue, and Mr Floyd’s murder is only the most recent murder,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo was joined at the signing ceremony by the Reverend Al Sharpton; Valerie Bell, the mother of Sean Bell, who was killed by an officer in 2006; and Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, who was killed by police in New York in 2014.

“It was a long time coming, but it came,” Carr said.

New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins thanked Carr and Bell “for being brave and strong.”

“We are at a moment of reckoning. There is no doubt about it,” she said.

Meanwhile, members of the New York City Council said that they would work to cut US$1 billion in New York Police Department (NYPD) spending for the next fiscal year.

The cuts would include overtime, headcount through attrition and shifting the department’s responsibilities, a joint council statement said.

The proposed cut to the NYPD is about 15 percent of the US$6 billion annual budget for the department.

“Our budget must reflect the reality that policing needs fundamental reform. Over the last few weeks, we have seen an outpouring of New Yorkers demanding change from their leaders,” the statement said. “It is our job to listen — and to act. We will not let this moment pass, and we will fight for the budget they deserve.”

The laws ban police chokeholds, make it easier to sue people who call police on others without good reason, and require that a special prosecutor’s office be set up to investigate the deaths of people during and following encounters with police officers.

“These bills mean some substantive change, so that we won’t be sitting here going over this after the next funeral and after the next situation,” Sharpton said.

Meanwhile, a judge ordered Seattle police to temporarily stop using tear gas, pepper spray and flash-bang devices to break up largely peaceful protests, a victory for groups who say authorities have overreacted to recent demonstrations over police brutality and racial injustice.

US District Judge Richard Jones sided with a Black Lives Matter group that sued the Seattle Police Department this week to halt the violent tactics it has used to break up protests.

Last weekend, officers used tear gas, pepper spray and other force against crowds of protesters. Jones’ order halts those tactics for two weeks, although demonstrations this week have been calm.

The judge said those objecting to the police tactics make a strong case that the indiscriminate use of force is unconstitutional. Jones said weapons like tear gas and pepper spray fail to target “any single agitator or criminal” and they are especially problematic during the COVID-19 pandemic.