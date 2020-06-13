AUSTRALIA
China students by July: PM
International students are expected to begin returning to the country next month despite Chinese warnings of pandemic-related racism, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday. International students would be allowed to return under approved plans to study at nominated institutions, he said after a pandemic meeting with state leaders. “This is something that I’m sure we would all welcome happening again, but it has to be done with the appropriate quarantine entry arrangements and biosecurity and all of those matters being addressed,” Morrison said.
CANADA
US is ‘troublemaker’: China
The US is using the case of Huawei Technologies Co chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟), who was arrested in Vancouver on a US warrant 18 months ago, to create friction between China and Canada, Chinese Ambassador to Canada Cong Peiwu (叢培武) said on Thursday. “The US has been taking advantage of Canada, and the US is the troublemaker of China-Canada relations,” Cong said by telephone. “We believe that actually this is a grave political incident plotted by the United States to bring down Chinese high-tech companies,” Cong added.
UNITED NATIONS
Libya mass graves a ‘horror’
The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) voiced “horror” after reports of the discovery of eight mass graves in an area seized by the unity government after forces loyal to Libyan Field Marshall Khalifa Haftar withdrew. “UNSMIL notes with horror reports on the discovery of at least eight mass graves in past days, the majority of them in Tarhuna,” the UN mission said. Several presumed mass graves were found near Tarhuna after it was seized back by forces loyal to the UN-recognized Government of National Accord on Friday last week. Scraps of clothing were scattered around the site near graves covered with fresh soil. The director of the local public hospital, Aburawi al-Buzeidi, said that 160 bodies had been discovered in the morgue.
UNITED STATES
Poisoner of homeless charged
William Robert Cable, 38, has been charged with poisoning at least eight homeless people in Huntington Beach, California, and videotaping them as they suffered seizure-like symptoms, vomiting and difficulty breathing, the Orange County District Attorney’s office said on Thursday. Several of the victims ended up in the hospital in the middle of May after ingesting food laced with oleoresin capsicum, “which is twice as strong as the pepper spray used by police,” it said. Cable, who was arrested on May 22, faces up to 19 years in prison if convicted of the poisoning charges.
In this era of social distancing and depressing news, we could all do with a good hug. Now scientists have analyzed what makes the perfect cuddle — do not squeeze too tight. A team from Japan’s Toho University measured the calming effect on infants of hugs of different pressures, and when given by strangers compared with from parents. By monitoring the heart rate of the infant and using pressure sensors on the adult’s hand, the researchers assessed the baby’s reaction to just being held, a hug with medium pressure and what they called a “tight hug.” The results, published in the journal
BORDER TENSIONS: Two groups run by defectors that have been sending leaflets and bottles of rice by balloon to the North face prosecution in Seoul The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is taking a leading role in a new, more hardline pressure campaign against South Korea, highlighting what analysts say is a substantive policy role that goes beyond being her brother’s assistant. Believed to be in her early 30s, Kim Yo-jong is the only close relative of the North Korean leader to play a public role in politics. During the 2018-2019 flurry of international diplomacy, Kim Yo-jong garnered global attention by leading a delegation to the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. Later, she was often seen dashing about to make sure everything went well
BLACK LIVES MATTER: Australian officials warned the public that they could be fined or arrested if they breach COVID-19 rules to take part in the protests Australia yesterday said that it would not be intimidated by attempts at economic “coercion” after China threatened to undermine the multibillion-dollar flow of Chinese tourists and students to the country. Beijing has issued warnings that Chinese should avoid Australia due to concerns about racist incidents targeting ethnic Asians during the COVID-19 pandemic. The comments were the latest salvo in a long-brewing diplomatic dispute between Australia and its largest trading partner. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday dismissed allegations of racist treatment of Chinese as “rubbish.” “It’s a ridiculous assertion and it’s rejected,” he said during a radio interview. “We have an important trading relationship with
Malaysia’s new government would not be willing to accept even compensation of US$3 billion from Goldman Sachs in a settlement over the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal, the country’s finance minister told reporters, ruling out a figure that is far higher than the bank offered last year. The Southeast Asian nation has charged Goldman Sachs and 17 current and former directors of its units for allegedly misleading investors over bond sales totaling US$6.5 billion that the US bank helped raise for sovereign wealth fund 1MDB. Malaysian Minister of Finance Tengku Zafrul Aziz, who joined the three-month-old government from the corporate world, said