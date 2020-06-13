World News Quick Take

AUSTRALIA

China students by July: PM

International students are expected to begin returning to the country next month despite Chinese warnings of pandemic-related racism, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday. International students would be allowed to return under approved plans to study at nominated institutions, he said after a pandemic meeting with state leaders. “This is something that I’m sure we would all welcome happening again, but it has to be done with the appropriate quarantine entry arrangements and biosecurity and all of those matters being addressed,” Morrison said.

CANADA

US is ‘troublemaker’: China

The US is using the case of Huawei Technologies Co chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟), who was arrested in Vancouver on a US warrant 18 months ago, to create friction between China and Canada, Chinese Ambassador to Canada Cong Peiwu (叢培武) said on Thursday. “The US has been taking advantage of Canada, and the US is the troublemaker of China-Canada relations,” Cong said by telephone. “We believe that actually this is a grave political incident plotted by the United States to bring down Chinese high-tech companies,” Cong added.

UNITED NATIONS

Libya mass graves a ‘horror’

The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) voiced “horror” after reports of the discovery of eight mass graves in an area seized by the unity government after forces loyal to Libyan Field Marshall Khalifa Haftar withdrew. “UNSMIL notes with horror reports on the discovery of at least eight mass graves in past days, the majority of them in Tarhuna,” the UN mission said. Several presumed mass graves were found near Tarhuna after it was seized back by forces loyal to the UN-recognized Government of National Accord on Friday last week. Scraps of clothing were scattered around the site near graves covered with fresh soil. The director of the local public hospital, Aburawi al-Buzeidi, said that 160 bodies had been discovered in the morgue.

UNITED STATES

Poisoner of homeless charged

William Robert Cable, 38, has been charged with poisoning at least eight homeless people in Huntington Beach, California, and videotaping them as they suffered seizure-like symptoms, vomiting and difficulty breathing, the Orange County District Attorney’s office said on Thursday. Several of the victims ended up in the hospital in the middle of May after ingesting food laced with oleoresin capsicum, “which is twice as strong as the pepper spray used by police,” it said. Cable, who was arrested on May 22, faces up to 19 years in prison if convicted of the poisoning charges.