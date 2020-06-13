Virus Outbreak: Fan of Bolsonaro desecrates Brazil beach memorial

The Guardian, RIO DE JANEIRO





A supporter of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has desecrated a beachside memorial to COVID-19 victims as the country’s death toll from the pandemic surpassed 40,000.

Advocates from civil society group Rio de Paz dug 100 symbolic shallow graves on Copacabana Beach before dawn on Thursday to represent the Brazilian lives lost.

However, the group’s founder, Antonio Carlos Costa, said that “Bolsonaristas” began haranging group members as they stood beside the mock cemetery.

A member of the civil society group Rio de Paz attends a demonstration at which 100 graves were dug on the Copacabana beach symbolizing the dead from COVID-19 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

Soon after, a man was filmed knocking down the wooden crosses that protesters had placed in the sand near a banner reading: “Brazil, land of graves.”

“They feel such rage — and I think they’re reproducing the behavior of the person occupying the highest position in the land,” Costa said of his group’s assailants.

Among those watching the vandalism was a grieving father who campaigners said had lost his 25-year-old son to COVID-19.

The man re-erected the crosses and told the assailants: “Respect the pain of others.”

Costa said that he felt anger at the profoundly disrespectful act — the first such attack that he had experienced in 13 years of protesting against politicians from across the political spectrum.

However, he said that most of all, he felt pity for the man, and other hardcore Bolsonaristas, who were “so blinded by ideological passion that they had closed their eyes to reality.”

Polls show that millions of Brazilians have turned on Bolsonaro over his internationally condemned handling of the coronavirus, which he has dismissed as “a little flu.”

However, the right-wing populist maintains a solid support base of about 30 percent.

“Bolsonaro’s mistakes are not so subtle that only the most perceptive people can detect them — it’s all so clear,” Costa said. “So how is it that some people cannot see this?”

Costa said that Brazil is experiencing “the worst crisis in its history.”

“Thousands have died,” he said. “Families are in mourning. People are unemployed. At a moment like this, you might expect the president of the republic to offer words of hope, to show compassion, to behave soberly and signal a way forward. Instead, we see him joining anti-democratic protests, telling journalists to shut up, riding horses, driving jet skis [and] organizing barbecues.”

As he demolished the symbolic cemetery, the Bolsonarista branded the group members leftist terrorists, but Costa said that the construction of the COVID-19 memorial had nothing to do with left or right political views.

“What moves us is a commitment to life,” Costa said. “They use this discourse to delegitimize anti-Bolsonaro protesters — as if only those on the left were capable of noticing this government’s insane and anti-democratic acts.”