A supporter of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has desecrated a beachside memorial to COVID-19 victims as the country’s death toll from the pandemic surpassed 40,000.
Advocates from civil society group Rio de Paz dug 100 symbolic shallow graves on Copacabana Beach before dawn on Thursday to represent the Brazilian lives lost.
However, the group’s founder, Antonio Carlos Costa, said that “Bolsonaristas” began haranging group members as they stood beside the mock cemetery.
Photo: Reuters
Soon after, a man was filmed knocking down the wooden crosses that protesters had placed in the sand near a banner reading: “Brazil, land of graves.”
“They feel such rage — and I think they’re reproducing the behavior of the person occupying the highest position in the land,” Costa said of his group’s assailants.
Among those watching the vandalism was a grieving father who campaigners said had lost his 25-year-old son to COVID-19.
The man re-erected the crosses and told the assailants: “Respect the pain of others.”
Costa said that he felt anger at the profoundly disrespectful act — the first such attack that he had experienced in 13 years of protesting against politicians from across the political spectrum.
However, he said that most of all, he felt pity for the man, and other hardcore Bolsonaristas, who were “so blinded by ideological passion that they had closed their eyes to reality.”
Polls show that millions of Brazilians have turned on Bolsonaro over his internationally condemned handling of the coronavirus, which he has dismissed as “a little flu.”
However, the right-wing populist maintains a solid support base of about 30 percent.
“Bolsonaro’s mistakes are not so subtle that only the most perceptive people can detect them — it’s all so clear,” Costa said. “So how is it that some people cannot see this?”
Costa said that Brazil is experiencing “the worst crisis in its history.”
“Thousands have died,” he said. “Families are in mourning. People are unemployed. At a moment like this, you might expect the president of the republic to offer words of hope, to show compassion, to behave soberly and signal a way forward. Instead, we see him joining anti-democratic protests, telling journalists to shut up, riding horses, driving jet skis [and] organizing barbecues.”
As he demolished the symbolic cemetery, the Bolsonarista branded the group members leftist terrorists, but Costa said that the construction of the COVID-19 memorial had nothing to do with left or right political views.
“What moves us is a commitment to life,” Costa said. “They use this discourse to delegitimize anti-Bolsonaro protesters — as if only those on the left were capable of noticing this government’s insane and anti-democratic acts.”
In this era of social distancing and depressing news, we could all do with a good hug. Now scientists have analyzed what makes the perfect cuddle — do not squeeze too tight. A team from Japan’s Toho University measured the calming effect on infants of hugs of different pressures, and when given by strangers compared with from parents. By monitoring the heart rate of the infant and using pressure sensors on the adult’s hand, the researchers assessed the baby’s reaction to just being held, a hug with medium pressure and what they called a “tight hug.” The results, published in the journal
BORDER TENSIONS: Two groups run by defectors that have been sending leaflets and bottles of rice by balloon to the North face prosecution in Seoul The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is taking a leading role in a new, more hardline pressure campaign against South Korea, highlighting what analysts say is a substantive policy role that goes beyond being her brother’s assistant. Believed to be in her early 30s, Kim Yo-jong is the only close relative of the North Korean leader to play a public role in politics. During the 2018-2019 flurry of international diplomacy, Kim Yo-jong garnered global attention by leading a delegation to the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. Later, she was often seen dashing about to make sure everything went well
BLACK LIVES MATTER: Australian officials warned the public that they could be fined or arrested if they breach COVID-19 rules to take part in the protests Australia yesterday said that it would not be intimidated by attempts at economic “coercion” after China threatened to undermine the multibillion-dollar flow of Chinese tourists and students to the country. Beijing has issued warnings that Chinese should avoid Australia due to concerns about racist incidents targeting ethnic Asians during the COVID-19 pandemic. The comments were the latest salvo in a long-brewing diplomatic dispute between Australia and its largest trading partner. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday dismissed allegations of racist treatment of Chinese as “rubbish.” “It’s a ridiculous assertion and it’s rejected,” he said during a radio interview. “We have an important trading relationship with
Malaysia’s new government would not be willing to accept even compensation of US$3 billion from Goldman Sachs in a settlement over the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal, the country’s finance minister told reporters, ruling out a figure that is far higher than the bank offered last year. The Southeast Asian nation has charged Goldman Sachs and 17 current and former directors of its units for allegedly misleading investors over bond sales totaling US$6.5 billion that the US bank helped raise for sovereign wealth fund 1MDB. Malaysian Minister of Finance Tengku Zafrul Aziz, who joined the three-month-old government from the corporate world, said