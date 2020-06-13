North Korea yesterday vowed to build up its military force to counter what it perceives as US threats, and said there would be little reason for a personal relationship between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump if Washington persists with sanctions and pressure.
On the two-year anniversary of the leaders’ first summit, North Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Ri Son-gwon said that Pyongyang would never again gift Trump with high-profile meetings and concessions he could boast as foreign policy achievements unless it gets something substantial in return.
“The question is whether there will be a need to keep holding hands shaken in Singapore, as we see that there is nothing of factual improvement to be made in the DPRK-US relations simply by maintaining personal relations between our supreme leadership and the US president,” Ri said in a statemen, referring to North Korea by its formal name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
Photo: AFP
“Never again will we provide the US chief executive with another package to be used for [political] achievements without receiving any returns. Nothing is more hypocritical than an empty promise,” the statement said.
In their 2018 summit in Singapore, Kim and Trump agreed to improve bilateral relations and issued a vague statement on a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula, but the negotiations faltered when the US rejected North Korean demands for broad sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities at a second summit in Vietnam in February last year.
Kim, who unilaterally suspended nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests during talks with Washington and Seoul, entered this year vowing to bolster his nuclear deterrent.
North Korea has since conducted short-range missile tests, while also dialing up pressure on South Korea.
Ri said that the past two years of diplomacy has only revealed that the US continues to pursue “regime change” in Pyongyang, and threatens North Korea with the prospects of a pre-emptive nuclear strike and “isolation and suffocation.”
“The secure strategic goal of the DPRK is to build up more reliable force to cope with the long-term military threats from the US,” he said.
