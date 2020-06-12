World News Quick Take

Agencies





NORTH KOREA

US should ‘hold its tongue’

Pyongyang yesterday rebuked Washington for criticizing its decision to cut communication links with Seoul, warning the US to stay out of inter-Korean affairs if it wants to ensure a smooth presidential election. In a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency, Department of American Affairs Director-General Kwon Jong-gun slammed the “double-dealing attitudes” of the US as “disgusting.” Washington should “hold its tongue and mind its internal affairs first,” if it wants to avoid experiencing a “hair-raiser” and ensure the “easy holding” of November’s US presidential election.

CHINA

Floods kill dozens in south

Floods and mudslides in the south have uprooted hundreds of thousands of people, and left dozens dead or missing, Xinhua news agency reported yesterday. Downpours unleashed floods and mudslides that caused nearly 230,000 people to be relocated and destroyed more than 1,300 houses, Xinhua reported, citing the Ministry of Emergency Management. In the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, six people were reported dead and one missing, it said. The Yangshuo County Government said that more than 1,000 hotels were flooded and more than 30 tourist sites damaged. One owner of a family-run hotel told Xinhua that the rooms were submerged in 1m of rainwater.

BELGIUM

Party prince given fine

Prince Joachim has been fined 10,400 euros (US$11,827) in Spain for breaking lockdown rules on a trip to the Andalusian city of Cordoba, a government official said on Wednesday. Joachim, who traveled to Spain at the end of last month, admitted the offense after Web site El Confidencial broke the story, citing a report from the Andalusian Health Service that “a person who had traveled from Belgium ... met a total of 27 friends and acquaintances on May 26 at a Cordoba residential building.” Two days after the party, the same person from Belgium tested positive for COVID-19, the report said.

UNITED STATES

Columbus statue beheaded

A statue of Christopher Columbus in Boston has been beheaded, police said on Wednesday, as calls to remove sculptures commemorating colonizers and slavers sweep the US on the back of anti-racism protests. A Columbus statue was also vandalized in downtown Miami, while another earlier in the week was dragged into a lake in Richmond, Virginia, local reports said. Italian explorer Columbus, long hailed by textbooks as the so-called discoverer of the “New World,” is considered by many to have spurred years of genocide against indigenous groups.

UNITED STATES

Deputy shot in ‘ambush’

A California sheriff’s deputy was shot in the head, but survived an “ambush” by a gunman intent on harming or killing police, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson said on Wednesday. The shooter opened fire at about 3:45am behind the police station in Paso Robles, Parkinson said, adding that windows and a door were shot out, but no one was injured. The deputy was struck while responding, and his partner dragged him to safety and returned fire, Parkinson said. The wounded deputy was in serious, but stable condition with a bullet lodged in his head, he added. “We feel that this was an ambush, that he planned it, that he intended for officers to come out of the police department and to assault them,” he said.