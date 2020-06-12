NORTH KOREA
US should ‘hold its tongue’
Pyongyang yesterday rebuked Washington for criticizing its decision to cut communication links with Seoul, warning the US to stay out of inter-Korean affairs if it wants to ensure a smooth presidential election. In a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency, Department of American Affairs Director-General Kwon Jong-gun slammed the “double-dealing attitudes” of the US as “disgusting.” Washington should “hold its tongue and mind its internal affairs first,” if it wants to avoid experiencing a “hair-raiser” and ensure the “easy holding” of November’s US presidential election.
CHINA
Floods kill dozens in south
Floods and mudslides in the south have uprooted hundreds of thousands of people, and left dozens dead or missing, Xinhua news agency reported yesterday. Downpours unleashed floods and mudslides that caused nearly 230,000 people to be relocated and destroyed more than 1,300 houses, Xinhua reported, citing the Ministry of Emergency Management. In the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, six people were reported dead and one missing, it said. The Yangshuo County Government said that more than 1,000 hotels were flooded and more than 30 tourist sites damaged. One owner of a family-run hotel told Xinhua that the rooms were submerged in 1m of rainwater.
BELGIUM
Party prince given fine
Prince Joachim has been fined 10,400 euros (US$11,827) in Spain for breaking lockdown rules on a trip to the Andalusian city of Cordoba, a government official said on Wednesday. Joachim, who traveled to Spain at the end of last month, admitted the offense after Web site El Confidencial broke the story, citing a report from the Andalusian Health Service that “a person who had traveled from Belgium ... met a total of 27 friends and acquaintances on May 26 at a Cordoba residential building.” Two days after the party, the same person from Belgium tested positive for COVID-19, the report said.
UNITED STATES
Columbus statue beheaded
A statue of Christopher Columbus in Boston has been beheaded, police said on Wednesday, as calls to remove sculptures commemorating colonizers and slavers sweep the US on the back of anti-racism protests. A Columbus statue was also vandalized in downtown Miami, while another earlier in the week was dragged into a lake in Richmond, Virginia, local reports said. Italian explorer Columbus, long hailed by textbooks as the so-called discoverer of the “New World,” is considered by many to have spurred years of genocide against indigenous groups.
UNITED STATES
Deputy shot in ‘ambush’
A California sheriff’s deputy was shot in the head, but survived an “ambush” by a gunman intent on harming or killing police, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson said on Wednesday. The shooter opened fire at about 3:45am behind the police station in Paso Robles, Parkinson said, adding that windows and a door were shot out, but no one was injured. The deputy was struck while responding, and his partner dragged him to safety and returned fire, Parkinson said. The wounded deputy was in serious, but stable condition with a bullet lodged in his head, he added. “We feel that this was an ambush, that he planned it, that he intended for officers to come out of the police department and to assault them,” he said.
BORDER TENSIONS: Two groups run by defectors that have been sending leaflets and bottles of rice by balloon to the North face prosecution in Seoul The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is taking a leading role in a new, more hardline pressure campaign against South Korea, highlighting what analysts say is a substantive policy role that goes beyond being her brother’s assistant. Believed to be in her early 30s, Kim Yo-jong is the only close relative of the North Korean leader to play a public role in politics. During the 2018-2019 flurry of international diplomacy, Kim Yo-jong garnered global attention by leading a delegation to the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. Later, she was often seen dashing about to make sure everything went well
In this era of social distancing and depressing news, we could all do with a good hug. Now scientists have analyzed what makes the perfect cuddle — do not squeeze too tight. A team from Japan’s Toho University measured the calming effect on infants of hugs of different pressures, and when given by strangers compared with from parents. By monitoring the heart rate of the infant and using pressure sensors on the adult’s hand, the researchers assessed the baby’s reaction to just being held, a hug with medium pressure and what they called a “tight hug.” The results, published in the journal
RALLYING A DEFENSE: Former envoys wrote an op-ed piece defending Anna Lindstedt, who was removed for attempting to free Swedish book publisher Gui Minhai in China Sweden’s former ambassador to Beijing goes on trial in Stockholm on Friday for allegedly overstepping her mandate by trying to negotiate the release of a Chinese-Swedish dissident held in China. Anna Lindstedt is accused of brokering an unauthorized meeting during her time as ambassador to free publisher Gui Minhai (桂民海). Lindstedt — a veteran envoy who had previously represented Sweden in both Vietnam and Mexico, and acted as Sweden’s chief negotiator at the 2015 climate summit in Paris — has denied the charges. Gui, a Chinese-born Swedish citizen known for publishing gossipy titles about Chinese political leaders out of a Hong Kong book
Malaysia’s new government would not be willing to accept even compensation of US$3 billion from Goldman Sachs in a settlement over the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal, the country’s finance minister told reporters, ruling out a figure that is far higher than the bank offered last year. The Southeast Asian nation has charged Goldman Sachs and 17 current and former directors of its units for allegedly misleading investors over bond sales totaling US$6.5 billion that the US bank helped raise for sovereign wealth fund 1MDB. Malaysian Minister of Finance Tengku Zafrul Aziz, who joined the three-month-old government from the corporate world, said