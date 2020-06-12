Zimbabwe trio ‘lied about police torture’

AFP, HARARE





Authorities in Zimbabwe on Wednesday charged an opposition lawmaker and two activists with lying about being tortured by police after they were arrested last month, one of their colleagues said.

The lawmaker and activists were detained at their lawyer’s offices, Opposition Movement for Democratic Change Alliance spokeswoman Fadzai Mahere said.

The three women were last month admitted to hospital with various injuries and alleged that police had subjected at least one of them to serious sexual violence.

The three women — lawmaker Joana Mamombe and activists Cecilia Marova and Netsai Chimbiri — were charged over their participation in a protest last month and were rearrested when visiting their lawyer to talk about that case.

“They are in police custody, but they are still recovering from the torture they were subjected to,” Mahere said, adding that they face new charges of falsifying their previous ordeal.

On Wednesday, nine UN special rapporteurs called on Zimbabwe to drop the earlier charges against the women, and stop a reported pattern of disappearances and torture.

They said that 49 cases of abduction and torture were reported in Zimbabwe last year.