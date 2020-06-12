Brazil’s cities reopen as COVID-19 deaths surge

Reuters, SAO PAULO, Brazil





Sao Paulo state, Brazil’s most populous, on Wednesday reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths for a second consecutive day even as Sao Paulo city allowed shops to resume business and prepared to reopen malls.

The state, the epicenter of the pandemic in Brazil, has recorded a fourth of the country’s total fatalities, the governor’s office said.

That did not stop shoppers from flocking to the 25 de Marco shopping district in the city, where about half of the businesses were open on Wednesday.

People walk through a downtown shopping district in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Wednesday. Photo: AP

Although stores considered essential, such as supermarkets and pharmacies, have remained open, most shops in Sao Paulo have been shut since March.

Shoppers packed the streets, but stores only allowed in people wearing masks and provided alcohol gel, while some took the temperature of shoppers at the entrance.

“I’m afraid because the virus is growing, but at the same time, we have to go to work and buy things to sell, although always protected by a mask,” saleswoman Vanessa Pereira said.

The city’s malls were to reopen yesterday for four hours per day, after they agreed with authorities on reducing public access as a precaution against the contagion.

Milla Martins, manager of a wig store in the region, was glad to return to work.

“As big as our fear can be, we cannot bear this situation. I know our enemy is invisible, but we need to face it,” she said inside her store.

Part of the pressure to reopen has come from retailers who want to take advantage of today’s celebration of the Brazilian version of Valentine’s Day.

In Rio de Janeiro, the Brazilian city hit the second-hardest, the mayor announced that malls were also to reopen yesterday, as part of a scheduled easing of restrictions.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria said that he expects the number of COVID-19 fatalities in the state to double to about 20,000 by the end of the month.

He extended isolation recommendations until June 28, but agreed that the city is in a better situation and can reopen some businesses.

Other areas of the state of 46 million people have seen a worsening scenario, as the virus spreads in the countryside, and are to be under more restrictions until the end of the month.