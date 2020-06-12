Former Basotho prime minister Thomas Thabane and his wife paid assassins a down payment of US$24,000 to kill his estranged wife three years ago, a police affidavit said on Wednesday.
The details were the latest twist in a scandal that has rocked the southern African state and prompted Thabane to resign last month under pressure over accusations that he hampered the investigation.
Thabane and his then-wife, Lipolelo Thabane, 58, were in the middle of a bitter divorce when she was shot and killed outside her home two days before her husband’s 2017 inauguration.
Thabane has not yet been charged, but the police have said that he was involved in a plot to murder Lipolelo using hired killers — and his wife, Maesaiah, is in custody accused of murder.
In the affidavit, Basotho Deputy Police Commissioner Paseka Mokete said that Thomas Thabane and Maesaiah “wanted the deceased dead so that [Maesaiah] ... could assume the position of first lady.”
Thomas Thabane “physically pointed out the residence of the deceased to his coaccused,” Mokete said.
Police have said that they found the former prime minister’s mobile number in communications records from the crime scene.
Thomas Thabane has denied involvement in the murder. He married Maesaiah two months after the death of Lipolelo.
The police commissioner said that the couple had promised to pay the killers the equivalent of US$179,485 in installments.
“They would be remunerated in cash ... and through employment opportunities, should they carry out the murder of the deceased prior to [Thomas Thabane’s] inauguration as prime minister,” Mokete said.
Initial payments of 400,000 maloti (US$24,203) were made after Lipolelo’s assassination on June 14, 2017, police said.
A first attempt to kill Lipolelo failed on June 12 that year, they added.
One of the accused killers has since turned state witness.
Maesaiah, 43, was charged with murder in February and spent half a night in jail before the Basotho High Court freed her on bail of 1,000 maloti.
She last week returned to custody after a court revoked the bail.
She yesterday applied for a new bail and a hearing is scheduled for Tuesday next week.
In the application, she sought to be released so that she could take care of her “critically ill” husband, who has “been diagnosed with an advanced prostate cancer,” for which he underwent an operation in South Africa on May 29.
Police oppose the bail request.
