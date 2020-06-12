Floyd’s brother urges US Congress to ‘stop the pain’

‘PAIN OF AMERICA’: Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, told US Congress members that speaking with them might ensure his brother did not die in vain

AFP, WASHINGTON





The brother of George Floyd, whose killing by police has sparked worldwide protests against racism, on Wednesday made an emotional plea to the US Congress to “stop the pain” and pass reforms that reduce police brutality.

One day after burying his brother in Houston, Texas, Philonise Floyd appeared in person before a US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee hearing, where he described the anguish of watching a viral video of his brother’s death and demanded that lawmakers act to fix law enforcement problems, including systemic racism.

“I’m here to ask you to make it stop. Stop the pain,” the younger Floyd said. “I can’t tell you the kind of pain you feel when you watch ... your big brother, who you looked up to your whole entire life, die — die begging for his mom.”

Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, testifies before the US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee in Washington on Wednesday about law enforcement practices and accountability. Photo: AFP

“He didn’t deserve to die over US$20,” he said, referring to his brother’s alleged effort to use a counterfeit bill before his arrest.

“I’m asking you: Is that what a black man is worth: US$20?” Philonise Floyd said. “This is 2020 — enough is enough.”

Philonise Floyd, who wore a mask bearing an image of his brother, wiped his forehead and fought back tears as he implored lawmakers to “listen to the call” that he and protesters were making for justice.

“Maybe by speaking with you today, I can make sure that his death will not be in vain,” he added.

George Floyd, 46, died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25, when a white officer, who has since been charged with murder, pressed his knee on George Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

Lawmakers united in expressions of sorrow and support for Philonise Floyd, with longtime US Representative Jim Sensenbrenner telling him: “The pain of your brother I think has become the pain of America.”

The five-hour-plus hearing came after congressional Democrats this week unveiled a package of reforms aimed at ending police brutality.

The legislation would ban choke holds, make it easier to prosecute officers for abuse, require anti-racism training and bar fired personnel from working in police forces in other districts.

The legislation would restrict police departments’ use of qualified immunity, which shields officers from being held personally responsible for wrongdoing.

“If there is no accountability,” Floyd family lawyer Benjamin Crump said, police brutality and other abuse “will keep happening.”

Committee chairman Jerry Nadler said that while most cops are law-abiding, there is a “systemic problem” in law enforcement that requires comprehensive solutions.