The brother of George Floyd, whose killing by police has sparked worldwide protests against racism, on Wednesday made an emotional plea to the US Congress to “stop the pain” and pass reforms that reduce police brutality.
One day after burying his brother in Houston, Texas, Philonise Floyd appeared in person before a US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee hearing, where he described the anguish of watching a viral video of his brother’s death and demanded that lawmakers act to fix law enforcement problems, including systemic racism.
“I’m here to ask you to make it stop. Stop the pain,” the younger Floyd said. “I can’t tell you the kind of pain you feel when you watch ... your big brother, who you looked up to your whole entire life, die — die begging for his mom.”
Photo: AFP
“He didn’t deserve to die over US$20,” he said, referring to his brother’s alleged effort to use a counterfeit bill before his arrest.
“I’m asking you: Is that what a black man is worth: US$20?” Philonise Floyd said. “This is 2020 — enough is enough.”
Philonise Floyd, who wore a mask bearing an image of his brother, wiped his forehead and fought back tears as he implored lawmakers to “listen to the call” that he and protesters were making for justice.
“Maybe by speaking with you today, I can make sure that his death will not be in vain,” he added.
George Floyd, 46, died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25, when a white officer, who has since been charged with murder, pressed his knee on George Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.
Lawmakers united in expressions of sorrow and support for Philonise Floyd, with longtime US Representative Jim Sensenbrenner telling him: “The pain of your brother I think has become the pain of America.”
The five-hour-plus hearing came after congressional Democrats this week unveiled a package of reforms aimed at ending police brutality.
The legislation would ban choke holds, make it easier to prosecute officers for abuse, require anti-racism training and bar fired personnel from working in police forces in other districts.
The legislation would restrict police departments’ use of qualified immunity, which shields officers from being held personally responsible for wrongdoing.
“If there is no accountability,” Floyd family lawyer Benjamin Crump said, police brutality and other abuse “will keep happening.”
Committee chairman Jerry Nadler said that while most cops are law-abiding, there is a “systemic problem” in law enforcement that requires comprehensive solutions.
BORDER TENSIONS: Two groups run by defectors that have been sending leaflets and bottles of rice by balloon to the North face prosecution in Seoul The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is taking a leading role in a new, more hardline pressure campaign against South Korea, highlighting what analysts say is a substantive policy role that goes beyond being her brother’s assistant. Believed to be in her early 30s, Kim Yo-jong is the only close relative of the North Korean leader to play a public role in politics. During the 2018-2019 flurry of international diplomacy, Kim Yo-jong garnered global attention by leading a delegation to the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. Later, she was often seen dashing about to make sure everything went well
In this era of social distancing and depressing news, we could all do with a good hug. Now scientists have analyzed what makes the perfect cuddle — do not squeeze too tight. A team from Japan’s Toho University measured the calming effect on infants of hugs of different pressures, and when given by strangers compared with from parents. By monitoring the heart rate of the infant and using pressure sensors on the adult’s hand, the researchers assessed the baby’s reaction to just being held, a hug with medium pressure and what they called a “tight hug.” The results, published in the journal
RALLYING A DEFENSE: Former envoys wrote an op-ed piece defending Anna Lindstedt, who was removed for attempting to free Swedish book publisher Gui Minhai in China Sweden’s former ambassador to Beijing goes on trial in Stockholm on Friday for allegedly overstepping her mandate by trying to negotiate the release of a Chinese-Swedish dissident held in China. Anna Lindstedt is accused of brokering an unauthorized meeting during her time as ambassador to free publisher Gui Minhai (桂民海). Lindstedt — a veteran envoy who had previously represented Sweden in both Vietnam and Mexico, and acted as Sweden’s chief negotiator at the 2015 climate summit in Paris — has denied the charges. Gui, a Chinese-born Swedish citizen known for publishing gossipy titles about Chinese political leaders out of a Hong Kong book
Malaysia’s new government would not be willing to accept even compensation of US$3 billion from Goldman Sachs in a settlement over the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal, the country’s finance minister told reporters, ruling out a figure that is far higher than the bank offered last year. The Southeast Asian nation has charged Goldman Sachs and 17 current and former directors of its units for allegedly misleading investors over bond sales totaling US$6.5 billion that the US bank helped raise for sovereign wealth fund 1MDB. Malaysian Minister of Finance Tengku Zafrul Aziz, who joined the three-month-old government from the corporate world, said