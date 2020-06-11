CHINA
Medicine list cuts pangolin
The government has removed pangolin parts from its official list of traditional medicines, the state-owned Health Times reported on Tuesday. Pangolins were left out of the official pharmacopoeia this year, along with substances including a pill formulated with bat feces, it reported. The National Forestry and Grassland Administration on Friday gave pangolins the highest level of protection in the country due to its threatened status. “Depleted wild resources” are being withdrawn from the pharmacopoeia, the Health Times reported, although the exact reason for the removal of pangolins was unclear.
SOUTH KOREA
QR tracing for high-risk sites
A nationwide requirement for QR codes at “high-risk” venues has been implemented after a week-long trial run in the cities of Seoul, Incheon and Daejeon, where about 300 businesses used an app developed by Internet company Naver to collect the information of about 6,000 customers. The government is also encouraging churches, libraries, hospitals and movie theaters to voluntarily adopt the technology. Prime Minster Chung Sye-kyun during a virus meeting yesterday tried to downplay the privacy concerns, saying that the information collected through the apps would be destroyed after a certain period.
PAKISTAN
WHO urges new lockdown
The WHO has taken the unusual step of urging the country to return to lockdown, suggesting that it implement restrictions in a cycle of two weeks on, two weeks off. The country has relatively low testing rates, but one in four people who are tested return a positive result for COVID-19, the WHO said in a letter to Punjabi Minister of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Yasmin Rashid. Prime Minister Imran Khan has resisted a national lockdown, saying that the country cannot afford it. Provinces have introduced a patchwork of lockdowns, but Khan last week said that these would be lifted, even though hospitals across the country say they are at or near capacity.
RUSSIA
Arctic oil spill reaches lake
Diesel fuel from a major spill in the country’s Arctic has reached a pristine lake that is the basin for a river flowing into the Arctic Ocean, a regional official said on Tuesday. A fuel tank at a power station in the city of Norilsk lost pressure late last month and leaked 21,000 tonnes of diesel into rivers and subsoil. Workers are trying to clean up and contain the fuel, which has reached Lake Pyasino, Krasnoyarsk Governor Alexander Uss said. “Now it’s important to prevent it from getting into the Pyasina River,” Uss told state television. Lake Pyasino, about 70km long, feeds into the Pyasina River, which flows into the Arctic Ocean.
BELGIUM
War crimes fugitive held
Longtime fugitive militiaman Ali Kushayb has turned himself in to the International Criminal Court where he faces war crimes charges for his role in Sudan’s brutal Darfur conflict, the court said on Tuesday. Kushayb is wanted on 50 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in 2003 and 2004 in the Darfur region. Prosecutors said that Kushayb was a senior commander in the Janjaweed militia unleashed by Khartoum in 2003 when ethnic African rebels took up arms against the government. “Ali Kushayb is alleged to have personally participated in some of the attacks against civilians ... where the killing of civilians, rape, torture and other cruel treatments occurred,” the court said.
RALLYING A DEFENSE: Former envoys wrote an op-ed piece defending Anna Lindstedt, who was removed for attempting to free Swedish book publisher Gui Minhai in China Sweden’s former ambassador to Beijing goes on trial in Stockholm on Friday for allegedly overstepping her mandate by trying to negotiate the release of a Chinese-Swedish dissident held in China. Anna Lindstedt is accused of brokering an unauthorized meeting during her time as ambassador to free publisher Gui Minhai (桂民海). Lindstedt — a veteran envoy who had previously represented Sweden in both Vietnam and Mexico, and acted as Sweden’s chief negotiator at the 2015 climate summit in Paris — has denied the charges. Gui, a Chinese-born Swedish citizen known for publishing gossipy titles about Chinese political leaders out of a Hong Kong book
Malaysia’s new government would not be willing to accept even compensation of US$3 billion from Goldman Sachs in a settlement over the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal, the country’s finance minister told reporters, ruling out a figure that is far higher than the bank offered last year. The Southeast Asian nation has charged Goldman Sachs and 17 current and former directors of its units for allegedly misleading investors over bond sales totaling US$6.5 billion that the US bank helped raise for sovereign wealth fund 1MDB. Malaysian Minister of Finance Tengku Zafrul Aziz, who joined the three-month-old government from the corporate world, said
Hong Kong protester Crystal has yet to tell her parents that she has fled overseas to seek asylum in Canada, one of a growing number of residents choosing self-exile as Beijing tightens control. The 21-year-old student spent months on the front lines of the pro-democracy protests, which first exploded with huge marches in June last year and descended into increasingly violent battles with riot police as each month went by. A year on, she is waiting to hear if she would be granted refugee status on the other side of the world. “My friends and family don’t know about my situation,” she said,
‘SHARP INCREASE’: About 39 percent of people reported engaging in high-risk practices, including using bleach to clean food, as well as drinking or gargling it More than one-third of Americans misused cleaners and disinfectants to try to prevent infection by the novel coronavirus, according to a survey taken shortly after US President Donald Trump publicly asked whether injecting such products could treat COVID-19. Washing food with bleach, using household cleaning or disinfectant products on bare skin, and intentionally inhaling or ingesting these products were some of the most commonly reported “high-risk” practices in a May 4 online survey of 502 US adults, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on Friday. The survey’s lead author said it was undertaken following a “sharp increase” in calls