CHINA

Medicine list cuts pangolin

The government has removed pangolin parts from its official list of traditional medicines, the state-owned Health Times reported on Tuesday. Pangolins were left out of the official pharmacopoeia this year, along with substances including a pill formulated with bat feces, it reported. The National Forestry and Grassland Administration on Friday gave pangolins the highest level of protection in the country due to its threatened status. “Depleted wild resources” are being withdrawn from the pharmacopoeia, the Health Times reported, although the exact reason for the removal of pangolins was unclear.

SOUTH KOREA

QR tracing for high-risk sites

A nationwide requirement for QR codes at “high-risk” venues has been implemented after a week-long trial run in the cities of Seoul, Incheon and Daejeon, where about 300 businesses used an app developed by Internet company Naver to collect the information of about 6,000 customers. The government is also encouraging churches, libraries, hospitals and movie theaters to voluntarily adopt the technology. Prime Minster Chung Sye-kyun during a virus meeting yesterday tried to downplay the privacy concerns, saying that the information collected through the apps would be destroyed after a certain period.

PAKISTAN

WHO urges new lockdown

The WHO has taken the unusual step of urging the country to return to lockdown, suggesting that it implement restrictions in a cycle of two weeks on, two weeks off. The country has relatively low testing rates, but one in four people who are tested return a positive result for COVID-19, the WHO said in a letter to Punjabi Minister of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Yasmin Rashid. Prime Minister Imran Khan has resisted a national lockdown, saying that the country cannot afford it. Provinces have introduced a patchwork of lockdowns, but Khan last week said that these would be lifted, even though hospitals across the country say they are at or near capacity.

RUSSIA

Arctic oil spill reaches lake

Diesel fuel from a major spill in the country’s Arctic has reached a pristine lake that is the basin for a river flowing into the Arctic Ocean, a regional official said on Tuesday. A fuel tank at a power station in the city of Norilsk lost pressure late last month and leaked 21,000 tonnes of diesel into rivers and subsoil. Workers are trying to clean up and contain the fuel, which has reached Lake Pyasino, Krasnoyarsk Governor Alexander Uss said. “Now it’s important to prevent it from getting into the Pyasina River,” Uss told state television. Lake Pyasino, about 70km long, feeds into the Pyasina River, which flows into the Arctic Ocean.

BELGIUM

War crimes fugitive held

Longtime fugitive militiaman Ali Kushayb has turned himself in to the International Criminal Court where he faces war crimes charges for his role in Sudan’s brutal Darfur conflict, the court said on Tuesday. Kushayb is wanted on 50 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in 2003 and 2004 in the Darfur region. Prosecutors said that Kushayb was a senior commander in the Janjaweed militia unleashed by Khartoum in 2003 when ethnic African rebels took up arms against the government. “Ali Kushayb is alleged to have personally participated in some of the attacks against civilians ... where the killing of civilians, rape, torture and other cruel treatments occurred,” the court said.