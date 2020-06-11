‘Racism’ to be revised after request: ‘Merriam-Webster’

AFP, NEW YORK





The American reference dictionary Merriam-Webster plans to change its definition of the word “racism” at the suggestion of a young African American, who wanted it to better reflect the oppression of people of color.

Kennedy Mitchum, a graduate of Drake University in Iowa, wrote to Merriam-Webster, which has been publishing its dictionaries since 1847, to propose updating the term.

“I basically told them that they need to include that there’s a systematic oppression upon a group of people,” she told local CBS affiliate KMOV. “It’s not just: ‘Oh, I don’t like someone.’”

Dictionary editorial manager Peter Sokolowski confirmed that the definition would be modified as Mitchum requested.

The dictionary currently offers three definitions of racism, and Sokolowski said that the second definition touches on Mitchum’s point.

“We will make that even more clear in our next release,” Sokolowski added.

In the current version of the second definition, racism is “a doctrine or political program based on the assumption of racism and designed to execute its principles,” and “a political or social system founded on racism.”

“This is the kind of continuous revision that is part of the work of keeping the dictionary up to date, based on rigorous criteria and research we employ in order to describe the language as it is actually used,” Sokolowski added.

One of the dictionary’s editors told Mitchum that the definitions of other words “related to racism or [that] have racial connotations” would also be updated, without specifying which ones.

“We apologize for the harm and offense we have caused in failing to address this issue sooner,” the editor wrote, according to a message published by Drake University and retweeted by Mitchum.

The dictionary’s Web site, where the definitions are available for free, had nearly 50 million unique visitors last month, according to the SimilarWeb site.

Merriam-Webster’s Twitter account has also become a viral hit over the past few years, with Buzzfeed calling it the “sassiest dictionary on Twitter.”