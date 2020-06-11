The American reference dictionary Merriam-Webster plans to change its definition of the word “racism” at the suggestion of a young African American, who wanted it to better reflect the oppression of people of color.
Kennedy Mitchum, a graduate of Drake University in Iowa, wrote to Merriam-Webster, which has been publishing its dictionaries since 1847, to propose updating the term.
“I basically told them that they need to include that there’s a systematic oppression upon a group of people,” she told local CBS affiliate KMOV. “It’s not just: ‘Oh, I don’t like someone.’”
Dictionary editorial manager Peter Sokolowski confirmed that the definition would be modified as Mitchum requested.
The dictionary currently offers three definitions of racism, and Sokolowski said that the second definition touches on Mitchum’s point.
“We will make that even more clear in our next release,” Sokolowski added.
In the current version of the second definition, racism is “a doctrine or political program based on the assumption of racism and designed to execute its principles,” and “a political or social system founded on racism.”
“This is the kind of continuous revision that is part of the work of keeping the dictionary up to date, based on rigorous criteria and research we employ in order to describe the language as it is actually used,” Sokolowski added.
One of the dictionary’s editors told Mitchum that the definitions of other words “related to racism or [that] have racial connotations” would also be updated, without specifying which ones.
“We apologize for the harm and offense we have caused in failing to address this issue sooner,” the editor wrote, according to a message published by Drake University and retweeted by Mitchum.
The dictionary’s Web site, where the definitions are available for free, had nearly 50 million unique visitors last month, according to the SimilarWeb site.
Merriam-Webster’s Twitter account has also become a viral hit over the past few years, with Buzzfeed calling it the “sassiest dictionary on Twitter.”
RALLYING A DEFENSE: Former envoys wrote an op-ed piece defending Anna Lindstedt, who was removed for attempting to free Swedish book publisher Gui Minhai in China Sweden’s former ambassador to Beijing goes on trial in Stockholm on Friday for allegedly overstepping her mandate by trying to negotiate the release of a Chinese-Swedish dissident held in China. Anna Lindstedt is accused of brokering an unauthorized meeting during her time as ambassador to free publisher Gui Minhai (桂民海). Lindstedt — a veteran envoy who had previously represented Sweden in both Vietnam and Mexico, and acted as Sweden’s chief negotiator at the 2015 climate summit in Paris — has denied the charges. Gui, a Chinese-born Swedish citizen known for publishing gossipy titles about Chinese political leaders out of a Hong Kong book
Malaysia’s new government would not be willing to accept even compensation of US$3 billion from Goldman Sachs in a settlement over the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal, the country’s finance minister told reporters, ruling out a figure that is far higher than the bank offered last year. The Southeast Asian nation has charged Goldman Sachs and 17 current and former directors of its units for allegedly misleading investors over bond sales totaling US$6.5 billion that the US bank helped raise for sovereign wealth fund 1MDB. Malaysian Minister of Finance Tengku Zafrul Aziz, who joined the three-month-old government from the corporate world, said
Hong Kong protester Crystal has yet to tell her parents that she has fled overseas to seek asylum in Canada, one of a growing number of residents choosing self-exile as Beijing tightens control. The 21-year-old student spent months on the front lines of the pro-democracy protests, which first exploded with huge marches in June last year and descended into increasingly violent battles with riot police as each month went by. A year on, she is waiting to hear if she would be granted refugee status on the other side of the world. “My friends and family don’t know about my situation,” she said,
‘SHARP INCREASE’: About 39 percent of people reported engaging in high-risk practices, including using bleach to clean food, as well as drinking or gargling it More than one-third of Americans misused cleaners and disinfectants to try to prevent infection by the novel coronavirus, according to a survey taken shortly after US President Donald Trump publicly asked whether injecting such products could treat COVID-19. Washing food with bleach, using household cleaning or disinfectant products on bare skin, and intentionally inhaling or ingesting these products were some of the most commonly reported “high-risk” practices in a May 4 online survey of 502 US adults, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on Friday. The survey’s lead author said it was undertaken following a “sharp increase” in calls