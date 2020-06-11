Virus Outbreak: Brazil resumes posting virus toll, criticizes WHO

AFP, RIO DE JANEIRO





The Brazilian government on Tuesday resumed publishing the country’s total death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic after facing accusations of trying to hide the magnitude of its health crisis.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s government had on Friday stopped publishing the total number of deaths from the coronavirus, saying that it was adopting a new methodology and would only report the number of deaths recorded in the past 24 hours in its daily bulletin.

That drew accusations of foul play from a long list of high-profile critics, as well as a ruling from Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes on Monday that the government must return to the old format.

Health workers from Melgaco, Brazil, test a resident of a small riverside community on Marajo Island for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

The Brazilian Ministry of Health did so on Tuesday, indicating that the death toll had risen by 1,272 to become the third-highest toll in the world, after the US and Britain.

Experts have said a lack of testing means that the real numbers in the country of 212 million people are probably much higher.

The health ministry did not immediately respond to questions on why it returned to the old format and its plans for the future.

Bolsonaro, who famously compared the virus to a “little flu,” has railed against the consensus response to the pandemic, saying that stay-at-home measures are needlessly wrecking the economy.

He threatened on Friday to quit the WHO over “ideological bias” — criticism echoed on Tuesday by Brazilian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ernesto Araujo.

“The WHO lacks independence, transparency and coherence. The foreign ministry is following its role with great concern,” Araujo said. “We need to look into it. Is it a matter of political influence, is it a matter of non-state actors influencing the WHO?”

Bolsonaro’s threat to quit the WHO followed in the footsteps of US President Donald Trump, whom he admires, and who last month withdrew the US from the global health body.

Trump accused the WHO of bias in favor of China, with whom his administration has clashed over the origin and handling of the pandemic.