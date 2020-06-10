TURKEY
Soldiers ordered arrested
Authorities have ordered the detention of 191 military personnel over suspected links to a network Ankara says orchestrated a failed coup in July 2016, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported yesterday. Authorities have carried out a sustained crackdown on alleged followers of US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen since the coup attempt, when 250 people were killed. Gulen has denied any involvement. The former ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since 1999. The police operation was coordinated from the western city of Izmir and targeted people in 22 provinces, Anadolu said. Police have already detained 145 of the suspects, it said.
UNITED STATES
General Lee statue to remain
A judge in Richmond, Virginia, on Monday issued a 10-day injunction against Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s decision to remove a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee from the city, the Washington Post reported. Northam last week said that the statue should be taken down from its pedestal “as soon as possible” amid nationwide protests demanding racial equality following the death of George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.
UNITED STATES
KKK leader charged
An “admitted” Ku Klux Klan (KKK) leader who drove a vehicle into a peaceful crowd of George Floyd protesters in Virginia is being investigated for possible hate crimes, a county attorney said on Monday. The man has been charged with several offenses after he “recklessly” drove into the crowd on Sunday, Henrico County Commonwealth Attorney Shannon Taylor said on Twitter. Local media reported that one protester was injured in the incident near Richmond. The person was checked at the scene by emergency responders and refused further treatment.
GUATEMALA
Healer’s killing condemned
The killing of an indigenous Maya healer, who was set ablaze by a mob in a rural region after he was accused of being a witch, was strongly condemned on Monday by the country’s president and human rights organizations. Domingo Choc, a 56-year-old practitioner of traditional Maya medicine, died on Saturday after several members of his own Q’eqchi’ community accused him of using witchcraft to kill a man who had died in a local hospital several days earlier, the national police said in a statement. President Alejandro Giammattei, a medical doctor, wrote on Twitter that he was asking prosecutors to bring those responsible for Choc’s “murder” to justice.
UNITED STATES
Officer, protesters scuffle
A police officer in Charlotte-Mecklenburg, North Carolina, who has met with and walked with demonstrators a number of times, was on Monday involved in a scuffle with protesters a day after he had another tense interaction. Video showed Captain Brad Koch surrounded by chanting protesters in front of the local government center before a white male protester approaches and shoves him. After being pushed, Koch takes the man to the ground as more protesters are seen piling on. He was the only officer in the immediate vicinity. No injuries were reported, but in a tweet, the police department said that Koch was “assaulted in broad daylight” and it was asking for the public’s help to identify those involved.
Virus Outbreak:
IRAN
CIA agent to be executed
An Iranian citizen who provided information to US and Israeli intelligence services on the whereabouts of slain Iranian top commander Qassem Soleimani is to executed soon, the judiciary said yesterday. A US drone strike in Iraq on Jan. 3 killed Soleimani, the head of Tehran’s elite Quds Force. Washington blamed Soleimani for masterminding attacks by Iran-aligned militias on US forces in the region. “Mahmoud Mousavi-Majd, one of the spies for CIA and Mossad has been sentenced to death. He gave the whereabouts of martyr Soleimani to our enemies,” judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said in a televised news conference.
PHILIPPINES
Asian peace prize canceled
The Ramon Magsaysay Awards have been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, marking only the third disruption in six decades for the annual prize regarded as an Asian Nobel. The Manila-based foundation that hands out the annual awards yesterday said that it has no choice “with the COVID-19 pandemic practically immobilizing the world.” The awards were also canceled due to a financial crisis in 1970 and a disastrous earthquake in 1990. They are named after a popular Philippine president who died in a 1957 plane crash and honor “greatness of spirit in selfless service to the peoples of Asia.” The five recipients of last year’s awards included a South Korean who helped fight suicide and bullying; a Thai woman who became a human rights defender after losing her husband to violence in southern Thailand; journalists from India and Myanmar; and a musician credited with helping to shape modern Philippine musical culture.
TANZANIA
Opposition leader attacked
Chadema Chairman Freeman Mbowe was attacked by unidentified people as he entered his home late at night, his party said yesterday, the latest misfortune to befall the opposition ahead of a general election in October. “Unknown people surrounded him and assaulted him before he started taking the stairs. Though these people had carried firearms, they didn’t use them,” Chadema Secretary-General John Mnyika said. Mbowe, who along with other opposition lawmakers was found guilty of sedition in March, was rushed to a hospital in Dodoma, where he was receiving treatment, Mnyika said, without giving more details. Dodoma’s police commander Gilesi Muroto was not immediately available for comment. There was also no immediate comment from the government.
FRANCE
Family urges rally for justice
The family of a black Frenchman who died in police custody in circumstances similar to the killing of George Floyd in the US said they had spurned an offer of talks with the justice minister and called for a nationwide protest instead. Adama Traore was celebrating his 24th birthday on July 19, 2016, when three police officers used their weight to restrain him. By the time he arrived at the police station, he was unconscious and could not be revived. Medical experts differ on whether Traore died because of the restraint or because of an underlying medical condition. His family and their supporters have demanded that the officers involved be held to account. No one has been charged. They called for a mass protest in central Paris on Saturday. It said the offer of talks with the minister was received through its lawyer.
RALLYING A DEFENSE: Former envoys wrote an op-ed piece defending Anna Lindstedt, who was removed for attempting to free Swedish book publisher Gui Minhai in China Sweden’s former ambassador to Beijing goes on trial in Stockholm on Friday for allegedly overstepping her mandate by trying to negotiate the release of a Chinese-Swedish dissident held in China. Anna Lindstedt is accused of brokering an unauthorized meeting during her time as ambassador to free publisher Gui Minhai (桂民海). Lindstedt — a veteran envoy who had previously represented Sweden in both Vietnam and Mexico, and acted as Sweden’s chief negotiator at the 2015 climate summit in Paris — has denied the charges. Gui, a Chinese-born Swedish citizen known for publishing gossipy titles about Chinese political leaders out of a Hong Kong book
‘SACRIFICED’: Hu Weifeng became the sixth doctor to die from COVID-19 at Wuhan Central Hospital, where calls to raise the alarm over the virus were suppressed The death of a Chinese doctor at Wuhan’s “whistle-blower hospital” has prompted a wave of anger at hospital authorities for not protecting front-line health workers in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak. Hu Weifeng (胡衛鋒), 42, a urologist at Wuhan Central Hospital where the whistle-blower ophthalmologist Li Wenliang (李文亮) worked, died of the virus on Tuesday after a four-month battle. Hu is the sixth doctor from his hospital killed by the virus. Another doctor who spoke out, Ai Fen (艾芬), said that authorities told hospital staff not to wear protective gear so as not to cause panic and reprimanded her for “harming
‘LEAST WE CAN DO’: The gesture was made famous by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who was protesting police brutality that targeted minorities They are images that surprised and moved Americans: police officers taking a knee alongside protesters in the most widespread civil unrest to rock the US in decades — and in doing so embracing an anti-racism gesture denounced by US President Donald Trump. As Trump pushes for a crackdown on often-violent protests over the death of George Floyd, police officers from New York to Los Angeles to Houston, Texas, are making gestures of solidarity with demonstrators incensed at the latest case of an unarmed black man dying while in police custody. “I took off the helmet and laid the batons down. Where do
Hong Kong protester Crystal has yet to tell her parents that she has fled overseas to seek asylum in Canada, one of a growing number of residents choosing self-exile as Beijing tightens control. The 21-year-old student spent months on the front lines of the pro-democracy protests, which first exploded with huge marches in June last year and descended into increasingly violent battles with riot police as each month went by. A year on, she is waiting to hear if she would be granted refugee status on the other side of the world. “My friends and family don’t know about my situation,” she said,