Weekend of violence lashes Mexico, sparks dispute

BOOMING INDUSTRY: Thirty-four people were killed in Guanajuato state, accounting for 20 percent of murders nationwide over the weekend, the Mexican president said

AP, CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico





After a weekend of drug-gang killings left almost three dozen people dead in the industrial state of Guanajuato, as well as confrontations along the border, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday cited it as an example of “neoliberal polices that have been a resounding failure.”

A group of men on Saturday attacked a drug rehabilitation center in Irapuato, Guanajuato, and killed 10 people, but those were just part of 34 murders committed in the state over the weekend.

The state is home to a growing industrial sector, including a half-dozen foreign auto manufacturers.

However, it is the scene of a bloody turf battle between the Jalisco Cartel and the home-grown Santa Rosa de Lima gang.

“During the whole neoliberal period Guanajuato has grown by 5 percent per year and has seen investment and new auto plants opening, but it is in first place for homicides,” Lopez Obrador said.

Lopez Obrador has rejected direct confrontation with drug cartels and bet on long-term social programs, like job-training and scholarships, to reduce the number of young people recruited by drug gangs.

However, he thinks government-run programs — not the kind of private-sector job creation that is happening in Guanajuato — is needed.

It is all part of Lopez Obrador’s proposals for a “new economy,” where progress and well-being is not just measured by economic growth.

“So are we are just going to measure gross domestic product? Shouldn’t peace be measured? People’s welfare, their tranquility?” said Lopez Obrador, who has proposed a new “Well-being Index” to measure progress, instead of relying on GDP.

The Mexican Employers’ Federation quickly retorted that “People’s well-being is achieved with a sound economy and jobs, not with a new “Well-being Index.”

The federation, which has been critical of Lopez Obrador for not implementing economic stimulus programs during the COVID-19 pandemic, said “if the economy collapses, the well-being of Mexicans also collapses.”

Projecting ideological differences onto the continued violence in Guanajuato — which is governed by the conservative National Action Party — is nothing new. Guanajuato leads Mexico in homicides, although state officials blame out-of-state killers from the Jalisco Cartel, based in the neighboring Jalisco state.

Guanajuato, with just 5 percent of Mexico’s population, accounts for about 13 percent of the country’s murders.

Lopez Obrador said the state accounted for 20 percent of the country’s homicides last week.

The approach to handling the violence has also differed; while Lopez Obrador’s federal National Guard has been posted to Guanajuato, those officers largely perform guide duty and routine patrols.