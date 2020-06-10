Malaysia intercepts boat, detains 269 Rohingyas

AP, KUALA LUMPUR





Malaysian authorities have detained 269 Rohingya refugees and found a body on board a suspected smuggling boat they said had been intentionally damaged so it could not be turned back to sea.

How long the Rohingya were at sea and where they came from were not disclosed.

Hundreds of thousands of ethnic Muslim Rohingya have fled Myanmar due to a military crackdown and many live in densely crowded refugee camps in Bangladesh. Malaysia has been a common destination of boats arranged by traffickers who promise the refugees a better life abroad.

Malaysian marine officials intercepted the vessel on Monday off the northern island of Langkawi, the National Task Force said.

It said 53 people who jumped off the boat and tried to swim ashore were detained, another 216 were detained from the boat and the body of a woman was found on board.

Malaysian officials had intended to turn the boat away, but it had been purposely damaged with its engine beyond repair.

The refugees were fed and placed in a temporary detention facility, while the body has been handed over to police for investigation, the task force said in a statement.

The task force said 396 people attempting to sneak into the country illegally have been detained since last month, along with 108 boat skippers and 11 suspected smugglers.

It said 22 boats with some 140 immigrants trying to enter the county illegally have also been turned away since last month.