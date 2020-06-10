New Zealand drops armed police plan

TRIAL DRAWS CRITICISM: Armed patrols do not align with the style of policing that New Zealanders expect, police commissioner Andrew Coster said yesterday

AFP, WELLINGTON





New Zealand police yesterday scrapped plans for armed patrols prompted by last year’s Christchurch mosque shootings, after criticism the change would lead to a US-style militarization of the force.

Police in the South Pacific nation usually operate without firearms, but trialed armed patrols after a lone gunman murdered 51 Muslim worshipers in Christchurch on March 15 last year.

At the time, police said the worst mass shooting in modern New Zealand history meant “our operating environment has changed” and they needed the ability to rapidly deploy armed officers to high-risk incidents.

Armed police officers stand guard outside the Christchurch District Court on April 5 last year as Brenton Tarrant, the alleged gunman in attacks on two mosques that left 50 people dead, appeared via audio-visual link from a maximum-security prison in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: AFP

The move was met with unease among sections of the public unused to seeing armed officers, particularly the Maori and Pacific communities, which argued they were the most likely to come into contact with firearm-toting officers.

Green Party coleader Marama Davidson, whose background is Maori, last week said that the patrols made her fearful about the safety of her two sons.

“We only have to look to the United States to see how violent things can get under a militarised police force,” she said in an open letter to New Zealand Commissioner of Police Andrew Coster. “This is especially so for minorities and communities of colour.”

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had also said she was “totally opposed to the routine arming of the police,” although she argued the patrols were an operational matter for the force.

A review of the trial was under way and a decision on using routinely armed police was due later this month, but in a surprise announcement yesterday, Coster said the Armed Response Teams (ARTs) would not be rolled out.

“It is clear through the course of the trial that armed response teams do not align well with the style of policing that New Zealanders expect,” he said.

He said he was committed to police remaining “generally unarmed” and operating with public support.

“How the public feels is important — we police with the consent of the public, and that is a privilege,” he said.

He said the trial was about having specialist police immediately ready to deploy to critical or high-risk incidents, to support frontline staff.

In such situations, New Zealand normally relies on the Armed Offenders Squad, a group of specially trained officers on 24-hour call who otherwise conduct routine policing.

Former police officer Tim McKinnel told the Guardian newspaper that he welcomed the decision not to follow the international trend to “militarize” police.

“I don’t think you can ignore what we are seeing on television coming out of the United States, how the police are equipped and how they are behaving like soldiers rather than police officers,” said McKinnel, who has a master’s degree in criminology and heads a private investigation company.

“Even at the most basic level, it changes the way an officer interacts with people. It creates distance between you and those you are dealing with, because you can’t afford to put yourself in a position where you are at risk of losing control of your firearm. So it changes everything,” he said.

New Zealand tightened its firearms laws after the Christchurch shootings — including a ban on military-style semi-automatic rifles.

Additional reporting by the Guardian