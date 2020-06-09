Britain yesterday introduced a two-week quarantine for most people arriving from abroad to try to limit the spread of COVID-19, a measure roundly condemned by the ailing aviation sector.
The measure, which applies to both residents and visitors with some exceptions, aims to prevent a second wave of contagion from abroad.
However, critics question why Britain, which was hardest hit by COVID-19 in Europe and is only gradually easing a lockdown, is inflicting more pain on hotels and airlines by reducing travel from countries with fewer virus cases.
Photo: Reuters
British Airways and budget carriers EasyJet and Ryanair have launched joint legal proceedings against the government over what they called a “disproportionate and unfair” step.
Ryanair chief Michael O’Leary yesterday told Sky News that the plan was “useless” and unenforceable, and said it would “devastate thousands of jobs in British tourism.”
Heathrow Airport chief executive John Holland-Kaye told the City AM newspaper that it could lead to the loss of potentially 25,000 jobs at his airport — a third of staff.
British Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock said the new rules made sense because “the proportion of infections that come from abroad increases” as Britain’s own caseload drops.
“We’ve got to take an approach that starts with caution,” he told Sky News.
To enter the UK by plane, train, road or sea, travelers must provide details of their journey and the address where they would self-isolate.
How the quarantine is to be implemented differs between the UK’s devolved nations, and the measures are to be assessed every three weeks.
Exemptions are being made in several cases — including for truck drivers, “essential” healthcare workers and people traveling from Ireland who have been there for at least two weeks.
Authorities in England will carry out spot checks and those breaching the rules could be punished with a US$1,250 fine or prosecution.
British Home Secretary Priti Patel last week told skeptical lawmakers in parliament that the measure was “backed by the science, supported by the public and essential to save lives.”
The government is pushing ahead with a gradual lockdown easing that would see retail reopen on Monday next week, and restaurants and bars begin limited service early next month.
However, the devastated hospitality sector relies heavily on tourists, and business leaders fear the quarantine will mean much of the summer season will be lost.
It comes after heavily hit Italy reopened its borders last week and other European countries follow suit.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is trying to arrange “travel corridors” with countries such as France and Spain that could see them lift their quarantine demands.
However, officials are reportedly giving themselves until late this month to strike these deals — and the airlines behind the lawsuit say they cannot wait that long.
“These measures are disproportionate and unfair on British citizens as well as international visitors arriving in the UK,” the airlines said in a joint statement.
The quarantine “will have a devastating effect on [the] UK’s tourism industry and will destroy thousands of jobs in this unprecedented crisis,” they said.
RALLYING A DEFENSE: Former envoys wrote an op-ed piece defending Anna Lindstedt, who was removed for attempting to free Swedish book publisher Gui Minhai in China Sweden’s former ambassador to Beijing goes on trial in Stockholm on Friday for allegedly overstepping her mandate by trying to negotiate the release of a Chinese-Swedish dissident held in China. Anna Lindstedt is accused of brokering an unauthorized meeting during her time as ambassador to free publisher Gui Minhai (桂民海). Lindstedt — a veteran envoy who had previously represented Sweden in both Vietnam and Mexico, and acted as Sweden’s chief negotiator at the 2015 climate summit in Paris — has denied the charges. Gui, a Chinese-born Swedish citizen known for publishing gossipy titles about Chinese political leaders out of a Hong Kong book
‘LEAST WE CAN DO’: The gesture was made famous by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who was protesting police brutality that targeted minorities They are images that surprised and moved Americans: police officers taking a knee alongside protesters in the most widespread civil unrest to rock the US in decades — and in doing so embracing an anti-racism gesture denounced by US President Donald Trump. As Trump pushes for a crackdown on often-violent protests over the death of George Floyd, police officers from New York to Los Angeles to Houston, Texas, are making gestures of solidarity with demonstrators incensed at the latest case of an unarmed black man dying while in police custody. “I took off the helmet and laid the batons down. Where do
‘SACRIFICED’: Hu Weifeng became the sixth doctor to die from COVID-19 at Wuhan Central Hospital, where calls to raise the alarm over the virus were suppressed The death of a Chinese doctor at Wuhan’s “whistle-blower hospital” has prompted a wave of anger at hospital authorities for not protecting front-line health workers in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak. Hu Weifeng (胡衛鋒), 42, a urologist at Wuhan Central Hospital where the whistle-blower ophthalmologist Li Wenliang (李文亮) worked, died of the virus on Tuesday after a four-month battle. Hu is the sixth doctor from his hospital killed by the virus. Another doctor who spoke out, Ai Fen (艾芬), said that authorities told hospital staff not to wear protective gear so as not to cause panic and reprimanded her for “harming
Hong Kong protester Crystal has yet to tell her parents that she has fled overseas to seek asylum in Canada, one of a growing number of residents choosing self-exile as Beijing tightens control. The 21-year-old student spent months on the front lines of the pro-democracy protests, which first exploded with huge marches in June last year and descended into increasingly violent battles with riot police as each month went by. A year on, she is waiting to hear if she would be granted refugee status on the other side of the world. “My friends and family don’t know about my situation,” she said,