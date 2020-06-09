UK starts mandatory travel quarantine

AILING AVIATION: Three UK airlines have launched joint legal proceedings against the government, with Ryanair’s chief calling the measure ‘useless’ and unenforceable

AFP, LONDON





Britain yesterday introduced a two-week quarantine for most people arriving from abroad to try to limit the spread of COVID-19, a measure roundly condemned by the ailing aviation sector.

The measure, which applies to both residents and visitors with some exceptions, aims to prevent a second wave of contagion from abroad.

However, critics question why Britain, which was hardest hit by COVID-19 in Europe and is only gradually easing a lockdown, is inflicting more pain on hotels and airlines by reducing travel from countries with fewer virus cases.

Travelers sit in a terminal at Heathrow Airport in London yesterday, as the UK launches its 14-day quarantine for international arrivals, following the outbreak of COVID-19. Photo: Reuters

British Airways and budget carriers EasyJet and Ryanair have launched joint legal proceedings against the government over what they called a “disproportionate and unfair” step.

Ryanair chief Michael O’Leary yesterday told Sky News that the plan was “useless” and unenforceable, and said it would “devastate thousands of jobs in British tourism.”

Heathrow Airport chief executive John Holland-Kaye told the City AM newspaper that it could lead to the loss of potentially 25,000 jobs at his airport — a third of staff.

British Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock said the new rules made sense because “the proportion of infections that come from abroad increases” as Britain’s own caseload drops.

“We’ve got to take an approach that starts with caution,” he told Sky News.

To enter the UK by plane, train, road or sea, travelers must provide details of their journey and the address where they would self-isolate.

How the quarantine is to be implemented differs between the UK’s devolved nations, and the measures are to be assessed every three weeks.

Exemptions are being made in several cases — including for truck drivers, “essential” healthcare workers and people traveling from Ireland who have been there for at least two weeks.

Authorities in England will carry out spot checks and those breaching the rules could be punished with a US$1,250 fine or prosecution.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel last week told skeptical lawmakers in parliament that the measure was “backed by the science, supported by the public and essential to save lives.”

The government is pushing ahead with a gradual lockdown easing that would see retail reopen on Monday next week, and restaurants and bars begin limited service early next month.

However, the devastated hospitality sector relies heavily on tourists, and business leaders fear the quarantine will mean much of the summer season will be lost.

It comes after heavily hit Italy reopened its borders last week and other European countries follow suit.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is trying to arrange “travel corridors” with countries such as France and Spain that could see them lift their quarantine demands.

However, officials are reportedly giving themselves until late this month to strike these deals — and the airlines behind the lawsuit say they cannot wait that long.

“These measures are disproportionate and unfair on British citizens as well as international visitors arriving in the UK,” the airlines said in a joint statement.

The quarantine “will have a devastating effect on [the] UK’s tourism industry and will destroy thousands of jobs in this unprecedented crisis,” they said.