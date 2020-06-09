Japan watching HK with ‘deep concern’: Abe

Reuters, TOKYO





Japan is watching the situation in Hong Kong with “deep concern” after China passed a new security law for the territory, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said yesterday, stressing the importance of steps that upheld the principle of “one nation, two systems.”

His comments followed a Kyodo news agency report on Sunday that cited officials of the UK, the US and other countries as saying Japan had decided not to join them in issuing a statement scolding China for the new law, which could endanger Hong Kong’s special autonomy and freedoms.

However, Tokyo was deeply concerned, Abe told parliament.

‘EXTREMELY IMPORTANT’

“Hong Kong is an extremely important partner in terms of both tight economic ties and human relations, and it is important that the original system of ‘one nation, two systems’ be upheld and things proceed stably and democratically,” he said.

Japan expressed concern about Beijing’s move in a statement on May 28, the day China passed the law, and summoned the Chinese ambassador to convey its view.

A government source familiar with the matter said that Japan did not participate in the joint statement partly because of “rather short notice” and partly to focus on efforts by the G7 nations, rather than the signatories.

‘INDEPENDENT’

“Japan took the position to do what it has to do independently, in this case because of, first, time constraints, and secondly, our basic position is that we emphasize our efforts in the G7,” the source told reporters.

Other countries had expressed appreciation for Japan’s independent efforts and it received no complaints, added the source, who requested anonymity because the matter was sensitive.

“We’ve expressed our opinions this way directly and promptly to China at a high level and have made our opinions quite clear to international society,” Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.

XI MEETING

Tokyo is in a bind amid the US-China tension over Hong Kong as it prepares for a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), originally set for April, but postponed over the coronavirus.