Schools reopen in South Africa after unions create delay

Reuters, JOHANNESBURG





Children in South Africa yesterday began returning to classrooms as part of a gradual loosening of restrictions imposed under a months-long COVID-19 lockdown in the continent’s most industrialized nation.

The reopening of schools had been delayed after teachers’ unions urged school staff to defy the government order last week, saying schools lacked sufficient health and hygiene measures to keep educators and students safe.

South African Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga on Sunday said that ramped-up efforts to equip schools over the past week meant that 95 percent of South Africa’s elementary and secondary schools were now able to host classes.

Students line up as schools reopen in Langa township, Cape Town, yesterday. Photo: Reuters

“The golden rule is there will be no school that will resume if not ready to do so,” Motshekga said.

The government would find alternative arrangements for pupils at schools unable to open, she said.

Initially, only pupils in grades 7 and 12 were to return to class, with other years phased in gradually.

Many of South Africa’s government schools are in poor shape, particularly in rural areas, and analysts say that a quarter of them have no running water, making hand-washing nearly impossible.

Others have been vandalized or hit by arson attacks during a nationwide lockdown imposed by the government in March.

Government officials worry that further delaying a return to classrooms would mean a generation of schoolchildren risks losing a key part of their education.