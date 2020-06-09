Late last month, residents of the tiny village of Hassanabad in Pakistan’s mountainous Hunza District noticed floodwaters quickly rising in the stream that runs near their homes, carrying water from the towering Shishper Glacier.
“The flows became so high that they eroded the land and reached 10 feet [3m] from my family’s home. We evacuated,” said Ghulam Qadir, a resident of the village.
The ensuing flood, carrying huge boulders from the melting glacier, demolished the cherry, apricot and walnut orchards many families depend on, and left homes cracked, 16 families in tents and local irrigation and hydropower systems damaged.
“The floodwater broke all the retaining walls that were built last year in order to protect the village,” Qadir told reporters by telephone. “Now there is a ravine right next to our houses and we live in dread of another flood.”
The area is one of 24 valleys in northern Pakistan scheduled to receive warning systems between 2018 and 2022 for glacial lake outburst floods using US$37 million in funding from the Green Climate Fund, but work has been delayed as a result of differences between the partners — the UN Development Programme-Pakistan (UNDP) and the Pakistani Ministry of Climate Change — as well as by a change of government and now the COVID-19 pandemic, said Ayaz Joudat, national program director for the project.
“The delay is partly due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and partly because UNDP-Pakistan would not finalize the letter of agreement signed with the Ministry of Climate Change, which would give us oversight over hiring of staff and other matters,” Joudat said.
That delay was recently resolved and hiring is to begin at the end of this month with an aim of installing the first early warning systems on glaciers by September, he said.
With more than 7,000, Pakistan has more glaciers than anywhere except the polar regions.
As glacier ice melts, it can collect in large lakes, which are at risk of bursting their through banks and creating deadly flash floods downstream, in places like Hassanabad.
In an effort to reduce the risks, pilot funding from the UN Adaptation Fund from 2011-2016 paid for two lake outburst warning systems, flood protection walls and community preparedness efforts in Chitral District and in the Gilgit Baltistan region.
The new project aims to install similar systems in 15 districts in northern Pakistan and to build other infrastructure to reduce risks, including flood walls in villages like Hassanabad.
Shehzad Baig, assistant director of the Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authority in Hunza, said that the recent flood in Hassanabad was spurred not by a typical glacial lake outburst, but by rapid glacier melt.
That melting is likely to pick up over the summer months, he said, adding that “June to September will be dangerous,” particularly after a winter of heavy snowfall.
Baig, who flew over the Shishper Glacier in a helicopter recently for a look, said that the ice still lacked an early warning monitor for outburst floods, although as a first step Pakistan’s Meteorological Department had installed an automatic weather station in June last year.
“A UNDP-Pakistan team came last year to study the glacier and there was talk of an [automated] early warning system that was to be installed, but no action was taken,” he said.
Residents of Hassanabad said the planned work on a warning system cannot come soon enough.
“We don’t care about all this bureaucratic red tape. We just want better protective walls for our village and a proper early warning system,” Qadir said. “This coming summer there will be more flooding and people will suffer.”
RALLYING A DEFENSE: Former envoys wrote an op-ed piece defending Anna Lindstedt, who was removed for attempting to free Swedish book publisher Gui Minhai in China Sweden’s former ambassador to Beijing goes on trial in Stockholm on Friday for allegedly overstepping her mandate by trying to negotiate the release of a Chinese-Swedish dissident held in China. Anna Lindstedt is accused of brokering an unauthorized meeting during her time as ambassador to free publisher Gui Minhai (桂民海). Lindstedt — a veteran envoy who had previously represented Sweden in both Vietnam and Mexico, and acted as Sweden’s chief negotiator at the 2015 climate summit in Paris — has denied the charges. Gui, a Chinese-born Swedish citizen known for publishing gossipy titles about Chinese political leaders out of a Hong Kong book
‘LEAST WE CAN DO’: The gesture was made famous by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who was protesting police brutality that targeted minorities They are images that surprised and moved Americans: police officers taking a knee alongside protesters in the most widespread civil unrest to rock the US in decades — and in doing so embracing an anti-racism gesture denounced by US President Donald Trump. As Trump pushes for a crackdown on often-violent protests over the death of George Floyd, police officers from New York to Los Angeles to Houston, Texas, are making gestures of solidarity with demonstrators incensed at the latest case of an unarmed black man dying while in police custody. “I took off the helmet and laid the batons down. Where do
‘SACRIFICED’: Hu Weifeng became the sixth doctor to die from COVID-19 at Wuhan Central Hospital, where calls to raise the alarm over the virus were suppressed The death of a Chinese doctor at Wuhan’s “whistle-blower hospital” has prompted a wave of anger at hospital authorities for not protecting front-line health workers in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak. Hu Weifeng (胡衛鋒), 42, a urologist at Wuhan Central Hospital where the whistle-blower ophthalmologist Li Wenliang (李文亮) worked, died of the virus on Tuesday after a four-month battle. Hu is the sixth doctor from his hospital killed by the virus. Another doctor who spoke out, Ai Fen (艾芬), said that authorities told hospital staff not to wear protective gear so as not to cause panic and reprimanded her for “harming
Hong Kong protester Crystal has yet to tell her parents that she has fled overseas to seek asylum in Canada, one of a growing number of residents choosing self-exile as Beijing tightens control. The 21-year-old student spent months on the front lines of the pro-democracy protests, which first exploded with huge marches in June last year and descended into increasingly violent battles with riot police as each month went by. A year on, she is waiting to hear if she would be granted refugee status on the other side of the world. “My friends and family don’t know about my situation,” she said,