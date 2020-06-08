World News Quick Take

Agencies





GERMANY

Thief forgets son at scene

Police on Saturday said they had an easy time tracking down a petty thief, after he forgot his son at the scene of the crime. The 29-year-old suspect ran off when the 5 euros (US$5.65) worth of goods he was trying to steal triggered an alarm at a supermarket checkout late on Friday, Bautzen police said. The man’s eight-year-old son was left behind “and so the culprit was quickly identified,” they said. The suspect, a German, also managed to fall over during his escape, ending the day in hospital, police said.

MEXICO

Ten killed at rehab center

Ten people were killed in an attack on Saturday on a drug rehabilitation center in Guanajuato state, local authorities said. An armed group stormed the center in Irapuato in the afternoon and opened fire, killing nine people instantly, the municipal government said. A 10th person was wounded, but later died in hospital, the state secretariat of public security said. “The attackers entered the place with great violence,” the authorities said. Police arrived to safeguard the scene and officers from the state prosecutor’s office later collected evidence to start a preliminary investigation. Guanajuato is an important industrial center, hosting major international manufacturers of vehicles, aircraft and other heavy industry.

UNITED STATES

Fox apologizes for chart

Fox News on Saturday apologized for airing a graphic showing how stock markets had responded after high-profile acts of violence against black men, including the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr and the recent killing of George Floyd. The chart appeared on Friday on Special Report With Bret Baier and showed how markets had risen after the 1968 killing of the civil rights leader, the acquittal of police involved in the 1991 beating of Rodney King, and the deaths of teenager Michael Brown in 2014 and Floyd. “The infographic used on FOX News Channel’s Special Report to illustrate market reactions to historic periods of civil unrest should have never aired on television without full context,” the channel tweeted.

MALTA

Migrants to come ashore

The country on Saturday agreed to take in about 400 migrants who had been held on chartered pleasure boats at sea pending negotiations with EU countries to accept them. The government said in a statement that it was still seeking agreements to relocate the migrants elsewhere in Europe. However, it said it decided to let them come ashore “after the situation onboard the vessels became very difficult and commotions arose.” The migrants have been living aboard four boats just outside the country’s territorial waters, many for weeks, after being rescued from human traffickers’ unseaworthy vessels in the Mediterranean Sea.

VENEZUELA

Guaido reappears on video

National Assembly President Juan Guaido reappeared in the street in videos distributed on Saturday by his team and parliamentary allies, after Minister of Foreign Affairs Jorge Arreaza claimed that he had taken refuge in the French embassy in Caracas. “They are the ones who are hiding ... US$15 million reward for them. I am showing my face,” Guaido said in one of the videos, which show him wearing a mask and gloves to protect himself from COVID-19 as he walks down a line of vehicles, greeting and chatting with drivers.