GERMANY
Thief forgets son at scene
Police on Saturday said they had an easy time tracking down a petty thief, after he forgot his son at the scene of the crime. The 29-year-old suspect ran off when the 5 euros (US$5.65) worth of goods he was trying to steal triggered an alarm at a supermarket checkout late on Friday, Bautzen police said. The man’s eight-year-old son was left behind “and so the culprit was quickly identified,” they said. The suspect, a German, also managed to fall over during his escape, ending the day in hospital, police said.
MEXICO
Ten killed at rehab center
Ten people were killed in an attack on Saturday on a drug rehabilitation center in Guanajuato state, local authorities said. An armed group stormed the center in Irapuato in the afternoon and opened fire, killing nine people instantly, the municipal government said. A 10th person was wounded, but later died in hospital, the state secretariat of public security said. “The attackers entered the place with great violence,” the authorities said. Police arrived to safeguard the scene and officers from the state prosecutor’s office later collected evidence to start a preliminary investigation. Guanajuato is an important industrial center, hosting major international manufacturers of vehicles, aircraft and other heavy industry.
UNITED STATES
Fox apologizes for chart
Fox News on Saturday apologized for airing a graphic showing how stock markets had responded after high-profile acts of violence against black men, including the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr and the recent killing of George Floyd. The chart appeared on Friday on Special Report With Bret Baier and showed how markets had risen after the 1968 killing of the civil rights leader, the acquittal of police involved in the 1991 beating of Rodney King, and the deaths of teenager Michael Brown in 2014 and Floyd. “The infographic used on FOX News Channel’s Special Report to illustrate market reactions to historic periods of civil unrest should have never aired on television without full context,” the channel tweeted.
MALTA
Migrants to come ashore
The country on Saturday agreed to take in about 400 migrants who had been held on chartered pleasure boats at sea pending negotiations with EU countries to accept them. The government said in a statement that it was still seeking agreements to relocate the migrants elsewhere in Europe. However, it said it decided to let them come ashore “after the situation onboard the vessels became very difficult and commotions arose.” The migrants have been living aboard four boats just outside the country’s territorial waters, many for weeks, after being rescued from human traffickers’ unseaworthy vessels in the Mediterranean Sea.
VENEZUELA
Guaido reappears on video
National Assembly President Juan Guaido reappeared in the street in videos distributed on Saturday by his team and parliamentary allies, after Minister of Foreign Affairs Jorge Arreaza claimed that he had taken refuge in the French embassy in Caracas. “They are the ones who are hiding ... US$15 million reward for them. I am showing my face,” Guaido said in one of the videos, which show him wearing a mask and gloves to protect himself from COVID-19 as he walks down a line of vehicles, greeting and chatting with drivers.
RALLYING A DEFENSE: Former envoys wrote an op-ed piece defending Anna Lindstedt, who was removed for attempting to free Swedish book publisher Gui Minhai in China Sweden’s former ambassador to Beijing goes on trial in Stockholm on Friday for allegedly overstepping her mandate by trying to negotiate the release of a Chinese-Swedish dissident held in China. Anna Lindstedt is accused of brokering an unauthorized meeting during her time as ambassador to free publisher Gui Minhai (桂民海). Lindstedt — a veteran envoy who had previously represented Sweden in both Vietnam and Mexico, and acted as Sweden’s chief negotiator at the 2015 climate summit in Paris — has denied the charges. Gui, a Chinese-born Swedish citizen known for publishing gossipy titles about Chinese political leaders out of a Hong Kong book
‘SACRIFICED’: Hu Weifeng became the sixth doctor to die from COVID-19 at Wuhan Central Hospital, where calls to raise the alarm over the virus were suppressed The death of a Chinese doctor at Wuhan’s “whistle-blower hospital” has prompted a wave of anger at hospital authorities for not protecting front-line health workers in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak. Hu Weifeng (胡衛鋒), 42, a urologist at Wuhan Central Hospital where the whistle-blower ophthalmologist Li Wenliang (李文亮) worked, died of the virus on Tuesday after a four-month battle. Hu is the sixth doctor from his hospital killed by the virus. Another doctor who spoke out, Ai Fen (艾芬), said that authorities told hospital staff not to wear protective gear so as not to cause panic and reprimanded her for “harming
‘LEAST WE CAN DO’: The gesture was made famous by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who was protesting police brutality that targeted minorities They are images that surprised and moved Americans: police officers taking a knee alongside protesters in the most widespread civil unrest to rock the US in decades — and in doing so embracing an anti-racism gesture denounced by US President Donald Trump. As Trump pushes for a crackdown on often-violent protests over the death of George Floyd, police officers from New York to Los Angeles to Houston, Texas, are making gestures of solidarity with demonstrators incensed at the latest case of an unarmed black man dying while in police custody. “I took off the helmet and laid the batons down. Where do
From boiled catfish soup to spicy fried frog, an eight-year-old in pyjamas and a chef’s hat is delighting Myanmar with her culinary prowess in a nation still being told to stay at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moe Myint May Thu’s mother posted a video online at the end of April showing off her daughter’s skills as the youngster threw together some spicy fried prawns. With her wide, gap-toothed grin, the video has bounced across social media and brought stardom to the child along with an online moniker: “Little Chef.” She now sells dishes to order and is counting the dividends. “I just