Researchers eyeing tech wearables as early warning system for COVID-19

AFP, WASHINGTON





Can your Fitbit or Apple Watch detect a novel coronavirus infection before the onset of symptoms?

Researchers are increasingly looking at these devices and other such wearables as a possible early warning system for the virus.

Last month, scientists at the West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute said they had created a digital platform that can detect COVID-19 symptoms up to three days before they show up using the Oura ring, a wearable fitness and activity tracker.

An app developed by the researchers uses artificial intelligence to forecast the onset of COVID-19-related symptoms such as fever, coughing, breathing difficulties and fatigue, with more than 90 percent accuracy, the university said.

The researchers said the system could offer clues of infection in people not yet showing symptoms — helping address one of the problems in detection and containment of the outbreak.

Separately, Scripps Research Institute has enrolled more than 30,000 people — and aims for much more — in a similar study aiming to use wearables to find “presymptomatic” and asymptomatic people with COVID-19.

Early indications suggest that the devices “have the potential to identify people who are presymptomatic, but still infectious,” said Jennifer Radin, a Scripps epidemiologist leading the research.

Radin told an online conference discussing the research that wearables are detecting “subtle changes that indicate you are coming down with a viral illness” before the onset of symptoms.

Scripps researchers said they hope to show that wearables data might be more reliable than temperature checks.

Resting heart rate, for example, is a good indicator, because it is normally consistent before an infection, and can be accurately measured by most wearables.

“We see these changes [in heart rate] four days before someone starts to develop a fever,” Radin said.

Eric Topol, director of the Scripps institute, said the idea of using wearables is promising, because “over 100 million Americans have a smart watch or fitness band,” which can provide key data for researchers, but that getting good results “is contingent on getting large numbers” to opt into the studies.

Meanwhile, California health tech start-up Evidation has begun a project to produce an early warning algorithm from wearables worn by 300 people at high risk of contracting the coronavirus, with funding from the US government and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Evidation cofounder and chief data scientist Luca Foschini said that the research aims “to more effectively identify when and where people may contract COVID-19, and can potentially enable real-time interventions to limit spread and monitor outcomes.”

A similar research effort is under way in Germany.

The latest research highlights how some wearable devices — developed initially for fitness and recreation uses — might be adapted for important medical research.

Apple has begun studies on how its smartwatch can detect heart problems, and Fitbit has been working with about 500 different projects for research on cancer, diabetes, respiratory and other health issues.

Scientists said wearables can provide data on body temperature, heart and respiratory rates, sleep and activity patterns and other indicators, which can be used as diagnostic tools.

Researchers from Stanford University in April announced plans to participate in research on wearables, in collaboration with Scripps, for COVID-19 and other diseases.

“Smartwatches and other wearables make many, many measurements per day — at least 250,000, which is what makes them such powerful monitoring devices,” Stanford School of Medicine chair of genetics Michael Snyder said.