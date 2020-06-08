Malaysia’s new government would not be willing to accept even compensation of US$3 billion from Goldman Sachs in a settlement over the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal, the country’s finance minister told reporters, ruling out a figure that is far higher than the bank offered last year.
The Southeast Asian nation has charged Goldman Sachs and 17 current and former directors of its units for allegedly misleading investors over bond sales totaling US$6.5 billion that the US bank helped raise for sovereign wealth fund 1MDB.
Malaysian Minister of Finance Tengku Zafrul Aziz, who joined the three-month-old government from the corporate world, said that he had held a conversation with Goldman Sachs representatives last month.
“We are continuing our pursuit to get some money from [Goldman Sachs], and the legal case is still ongoing, so we will have to wait for the outcome of that,” the minister said in an interview in his office in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.
“If it’s US$2 billion, I can say, no. US$3 billion, no,” he added. “As long the amount is not something we think we can accept, then we continue with the legal case.”
He declined to say what an acceptable sum would be.
Edward Naylor, Goldman Sachs’ Asia-Pacific head of corporate communications, declined to comment.
Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad said in December last year that Goldman Sachs had offered “one point something billion” dollars for an out-of-court settlement over it role in the scandal at 1MDB.
According to the US Department of Justice, Goldman Sachs earned US$600 million in fees for its work with 1MDB.
