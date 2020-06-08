A Russian drive to recruit Syrians to fight in Libya for Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, commander of the Libyan National Army, last month accelerated when hundreds of mercenaries were signed up, five Syrian opposition sources and a regional source familiar with the matter said.
Private military contractor Wagner Group is conducting the hiring with Russian army supervision, two senior Syrian opposition sources and the regional source said.
A former Wagner Group member said that it first sent Syrians to Libya last year.
The Russian Ministry of Defence and the Wagner group did not respond to questions from reporters.
Meanwhile, Turkey says that it is providing military support to the other side of the conflict, the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) based in Tripoli.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in February said that fighters from the Turkey-backed Syrian National Army were in Libya, as well as Turkey’s own military.
Russia has been a staunch ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, helping him crush the rebellion at home. Moscow’s involvement in Libya is an extension of its ambition to project influence in the Eastern Mediterranean, some experts say.
Egypt and the United Arab Emirates have also lent support to Haftar, because they suspect the GNA of having ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, a militant group they strongly oppose.
On the other hand, Turkey has made deals with the GNA over maritime borders and wants to protect its own interests in the region.
“Russia and Turkey are both escalating their firepower and force numbers in Libya, where Europe has been caught on its heels,” said Joshua Landis, director of the Center of Middle East Studies at the University of Oklahoma.
“Russia has tried to match Turkey’s effort to send Syrian mercenaries, but with mixed results,” he said.
Wagner has up to 1,200 people deployed in Libya, according to a confidential US report seen by Reuters last month.
The Russian state has denied having forces in Libya.
When asked in January if the Wagner Group is fighting in Libya, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that if there are Russians in Libya, they are not representing the Russian state, nor are they paid by the state.
New recruits to the Russian effort in support of Haftar included 300 from the Homs area, among them former Free Syrian Army fighters, one of the two senior opposition sources said, and some 320 from the southwest, a third source said.
The pace of hiring increased as Libya’s fighting intensified and the war in Syria died down, the regional source said.
According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which reports on the Syrian conflict using a network of sources on the ground, more than 900 Syrians were recruited by Russia to fight in Libya last month.
The fighters are trained at a base in Homs before going to Libya, said the sources, who cited salaries ranging from US$1,000 to US$2,000 a month.
The movement of fighters into Libya breaches a UN arms embargo and the UN’s acting Libya envoy on May 19 urged the UN Security Council to stop “a massive influx of weaponry, equipment and mercenaries.”
Many former Syrian rebels stayed behind in areas recovered by Damascus and its Russian allies, signing agreements that required them to pledge loyalty to the state, but their lives remain tightly restricted and monitored by the authorities.
