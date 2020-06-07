The UK has applied to become a dialogue partner of ASEAN, the government said on Friday, as it seeks to boost post-Brexit ties in the region.
ASEAN has 10 dialogue partners, including the EU, which Britain left at the end of January, as well as Australia, Canada, Japan and the US.
The UK said it hoped partnership status with the 10-member ASEAN, which seeks to accelerate economic growth, social progress and collaboration in Southeast Asia, would lead to new opportunities across trade, education, science and security.
“As Asia grows in importance, global Britain will cooperate even more closely with our friends in the region,” British Secretary of Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Dominic Raab said.
“By becoming one of ASEAN’s dialogue partners, we can strengthen our ability to cooperate across the Indo-Pacific region, as a force for good, on everything from climate change to regional stability,” he said.
The UK already has an ambassador to ASEAN, whose members include Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam, and said being a dialogue partner would allow it to attend annual ASEAN summits.
