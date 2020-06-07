One said he constantly talks to the cash machine he guards — never mind that it cannot answer back. Another whiled away the time by staring at pictures of semi-nude women on the walls of a closed nightclub as he waited for rats and cats to come out and entertain him.
Security guards in Zimbabwe, often a derided and underpaid lot, are counting themselves as some of the few lucky ones to still hold jobs in a country where most economic activity has been shut down by a lockdown that started in March.
However, many said they are now fearing for their mental stability, as the loneliness that comes with guarding empty, eerily quiet building complexes is taking its toll.
By 6pm, the time Patrick Runde started his night shift, Harare was almost deserted and for the next 12 hours he would have no-one to talk to.
In the past he would count on the nightclub’s loud music and noisy patrons for company, but now it is closed.
“The cats and rats are coming out more than before to search the empty bins for food. They have become my friends who keep me company at night,” he said.
“This is one of the loneliest jobs in the world,” said Patson Chimire, a guard at a shopping complex on the outskirts of the capital city. “We hardly hear any sounds of either traffic or some music coming from a nightclub. I end up talking to myself, or to things, such as the ATM,” he said.
Others simply doze off as soon as they take up their posts, tired from cycling for up to 30km to work.
“People need security and we are there to protect them and their premises. With most people away from work, our jobs have become more essential,” Chimire said.
Despite the weariness and loneliness, Chimire said he is grateful to have employment with a regular income.
Unemployment is rife in Zimbabwe, where more that 60 percent of the country’s 14 million people work in the informal sector, selling goods on the street, trade that is banned under the COVID-19 lockdown regulations. Huge numbers of people are struggling to put food on the table due to lack of incomes.
“A lot of people used to laugh at our job,” he said. “Now they wish they were like us.”
RALLYING A DEFENSE: Former envoys wrote an op-ed piece defending Anna Lindstedt, who was removed for attempting to free Swedish book publisher Gui Minhai in China Sweden’s former ambassador to Beijing goes on trial in Stockholm on Friday for allegedly overstepping her mandate by trying to negotiate the release of a Chinese-Swedish dissident held in China. Anna Lindstedt is accused of brokering an unauthorized meeting during her time as ambassador to free publisher Gui Minhai (桂民海). Lindstedt — a veteran envoy who had previously represented Sweden in both Vietnam and Mexico, and acted as Sweden’s chief negotiator at the 2015 climate summit in Paris — has denied the charges. Gui, a Chinese-born Swedish citizen known for publishing gossipy titles about Chinese political leaders out of a Hong Kong book
‘SACRIFICED’: Hu Weifeng became the sixth doctor to die from COVID-19 at Wuhan Central Hospital, where calls to raise the alarm over the virus were suppressed The death of a Chinese doctor at Wuhan’s “whistle-blower hospital” has prompted a wave of anger at hospital authorities for not protecting front-line health workers in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak. Hu Weifeng (胡衛鋒), 42, a urologist at Wuhan Central Hospital where the whistle-blower ophthalmologist Li Wenliang (李文亮) worked, died of the virus on Tuesday after a four-month battle. Hu is the sixth doctor from his hospital killed by the virus. Another doctor who spoke out, Ai Fen (艾芬), said that authorities told hospital staff not to wear protective gear so as not to cause panic and reprimanded her for “harming
‘LEAST WE CAN DO’: The gesture was made famous by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who was protesting police brutality that targeted minorities They are images that surprised and moved Americans: police officers taking a knee alongside protesters in the most widespread civil unrest to rock the US in decades — and in doing so embracing an anti-racism gesture denounced by US President Donald Trump. As Trump pushes for a crackdown on often-violent protests over the death of George Floyd, police officers from New York to Los Angeles to Houston, Texas, are making gestures of solidarity with demonstrators incensed at the latest case of an unarmed black man dying while in police custody. “I took off the helmet and laid the batons down. Where do
From boiled catfish soup to spicy fried frog, an eight-year-old in pyjamas and a chef’s hat is delighting Myanmar with her culinary prowess in a nation still being told to stay at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moe Myint May Thu’s mother posted a video online at the end of April showing off her daughter’s skills as the youngster threw together some spicy fried prawns. With her wide, gap-toothed grin, the video has bounced across social media and brought stardom to the child along with an online moniker: “Little Chef.” She now sells dishes to order and is counting the dividends. “I just