CHINA

Stabber kills three in Fujian

Three people were killed and seven wounded in a stabbing spree at a supermarket in a rural area of Fujian Province, police said yesterday. The suspected attacker, a 35-year-old man, was arrested shortly after the incident late on Thursday, they said in a statement, without specifying the kind of weapon used. The injured were in a stable condition in a hospital, they added. The attack came hours after 39 students and staff were wounded in a knife attack at a rural primary school in southern Guangxi. The attacker, reportedly a 50-year-old security guard at the school, was apprehended.

JAPAN

Fuji Rock Festival canceled

The Fuji Rock Festival, the nation’s biggest annual music event, is to be canceled for the first time ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said, disappointing thousands of rock ’n’ roll fans who flock to the outdoor festivities every year. Since its inception in 1997, headliners at the event have included the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Cure and Kendrick Lamar. Last year, the event, held in the summer, attracted 130,000 people over four days. “We had hoped the pandemic would abate in time to hold this summer’s festival as scheduled and were moving forward with planning,” the organizers said on their Web site. “We apologize for taking so long to inform everyone of this decision.” This year’s festival had been scheduled for three days from Aug. 21, with US rock band the Strokes among the acts. “Fuji Rock” and “Complete Cancellation” were among the top trending topics on Twitter after organizers made the announcement. “I saw the words ‘complete cancellation’ and thought it was about the Olympics,” Twitter user @taako_chako wrote. “It’s about Fuji Rock? Such a shame.”

SINGAPORE

Tracing device nears launch

The government yesterday said that it plans to soon launch a wearable device for COVID-19 contact tracing that, if successful, it would distribute to all 5.7 million residents. The city-state has already developed a first-of-its-kind smartphone app to identify and alert people who have interacted with novel coronavirus carriers, but the Bluetooth technology has been beset with glitches and the app is not widely used. “We are developing and will soon roll out a portable wearable device that will ... not depend on possession of a smartphone,” Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan told parliament. “If this portable device works, we may then distribute it to everyone in Singapore... This will be more inclusive, and it will ensure that all of us will be protected.” The device being developed can be worn on a lanyard or kept in a handbag, and would be battery-operated, Balakrishnan said in an interview with Sky News Australia last month.