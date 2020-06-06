CHINA
Stabber kills three in Fujian
Three people were killed and seven wounded in a stabbing spree at a supermarket in a rural area of Fujian Province, police said yesterday. The suspected attacker, a 35-year-old man, was arrested shortly after the incident late on Thursday, they said in a statement, without specifying the kind of weapon used. The injured were in a stable condition in a hospital, they added. The attack came hours after 39 students and staff were wounded in a knife attack at a rural primary school in southern Guangxi. The attacker, reportedly a 50-year-old security guard at the school, was apprehended.
JAPAN
Fuji Rock Festival canceled
The Fuji Rock Festival, the nation’s biggest annual music event, is to be canceled for the first time ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said, disappointing thousands of rock ’n’ roll fans who flock to the outdoor festivities every year. Since its inception in 1997, headliners at the event have included the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Cure and Kendrick Lamar. Last year, the event, held in the summer, attracted 130,000 people over four days. “We had hoped the pandemic would abate in time to hold this summer’s festival as scheduled and were moving forward with planning,” the organizers said on their Web site. “We apologize for taking so long to inform everyone of this decision.” This year’s festival had been scheduled for three days from Aug. 21, with US rock band the Strokes among the acts. “Fuji Rock” and “Complete Cancellation” were among the top trending topics on Twitter after organizers made the announcement. “I saw the words ‘complete cancellation’ and thought it was about the Olympics,” Twitter user @taako_chako wrote. “It’s about Fuji Rock? Such a shame.”
SINGAPORE
Tracing device nears launch
The government yesterday said that it plans to soon launch a wearable device for COVID-19 contact tracing that, if successful, it would distribute to all 5.7 million residents. The city-state has already developed a first-of-its-kind smartphone app to identify and alert people who have interacted with novel coronavirus carriers, but the Bluetooth technology has been beset with glitches and the app is not widely used. “We are developing and will soon roll out a portable wearable device that will ... not depend on possession of a smartphone,” Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan told parliament. “If this portable device works, we may then distribute it to everyone in Singapore... This will be more inclusive, and it will ensure that all of us will be protected.” The device being developed can be worn on a lanyard or kept in a handbag, and would be battery-operated, Balakrishnan said in an interview with Sky News Australia last month.
CLOSELY TRACKED: A US officer said that the warplanes were watched as they flew from Russia by way of Iran and Syria to Libya and were photographed multiple times The US Africa Command flatly rejected Russian claims that Moscow did not deploy fighter jets to Libya, saying on Friday that the 14 aircraft flown in reflect Russia’s long-term goal to establish a foothold in the region that could threaten NATO allies. US Brigadier General Gregory Hadfield, deputy director of intelligence, said that the US tracked the MiG-29s and Su-24 fighter bombers flown in by Russian military, passing through Iran and Syria before landing at Libya’s al-Jufra air base. The base is the main forward airfield for Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar and his self-styled Libyan National Army, which has been waging an
‘SACRIFICED’: Hu Weifeng became the sixth doctor to die from COVID-19 at Wuhan Central Hospital, where calls to raise the alarm over the virus were suppressed The death of a Chinese doctor at Wuhan’s “whistle-blower hospital” has prompted a wave of anger at hospital authorities for not protecting front-line health workers in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak. Hu Weifeng (胡衛鋒), 42, a urologist at Wuhan Central Hospital where the whistle-blower ophthalmologist Li Wenliang (李文亮) worked, died of the virus on Tuesday after a four-month battle. Hu is the sixth doctor from his hospital killed by the virus. Another doctor who spoke out, Ai Fen (艾芬), said that authorities told hospital staff not to wear protective gear so as not to cause panic and reprimanded her for “harming
‘LEAST WE CAN DO’: The gesture was made famous by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who was protesting police brutality that targeted minorities They are images that surprised and moved Americans: police officers taking a knee alongside protesters in the most widespread civil unrest to rock the US in decades — and in doing so embracing an anti-racism gesture denounced by US President Donald Trump. As Trump pushes for a crackdown on often-violent protests over the death of George Floyd, police officers from New York to Los Angeles to Houston, Texas, are making gestures of solidarity with demonstrators incensed at the latest case of an unarmed black man dying while in police custody. “I took off the helmet and laid the batons down. Where do
Singapore’s otters, long adored by the city-state’s nature lovers, are popping up in unexpected places during the COVID-19 lockdown, but their antics have angered some and even sparked calls for a cull. With the streets empty, the creatures have been spotted hanging out by a shopping center, scampering through the lobby of a hospital and even feasting on pricey fish stolen from a pond. While many think of tiny Singapore as a densely populated concrete jungle, it is also relatively green for a busy Asian city, and has patches of rainforest, fairly clean waterways and abundant wildlife. There are estimated to be about