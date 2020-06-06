Tennessee must give all of its 4.1 million registered voters the option to cast ballots by mail during the COVID-19 pandemic, a judge said on Thursday.
Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle ruled that the state’s limits on absentee voting during the pandemic constitute “an unreasonable burden on the fundamental right to vote guaranteed by the Tennessee Constitution.”
She wrote that any eligible voter can get an absentee ballot to avoid contracting or passing on COVID-19 in the “upcoming elections during the pendency of pandemic circumstances.”
The decision upends a determination by Republican Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office that fear of catching or unwittingly spreading the virus at the polls would not qualify someone to vote by mail. The state argued that such an expansion would not be feasible for this year’s elections, claiming lack of money, personnel and equipment for increased voting by mail, among other concerns.
The decision requires the state to “prominently post on their websites and disseminate to County Election Officials that voters who do not wish to vote in-person due to the COVID-19 virus situation are eligible to request an absentee ballot by mail or that such voters still have the option to vote in-person during Early voting or on Election Day.”
The judge wrote that the state has taken an “unapologetic” position and has relied on “oddly skewed” assumptions — including assuming preparations for 100 percent of registered voters to vote absentee if all were allowed — that go against its own expert and industry standards.
Eleven other states have taken a “can-do approach” by relaxing voting by mail restrictions for the November elections, while two-thirds of states have allowed vote by mail for everyone for years, Lyle wrote.
“When, however, normal industry-recognized assumptions are used, the evidence establishes that the resources are there to provide temporary expanded access to voting by mail in Tennessee during the pandemic if the State provides the leadership and motivation as other states have done,” the judge wrote.
Hargett spokeswoman Julia Bruck indicated that the fight is expected to head for an appeal.
The attorney general’s office blasted the court’s decision as failing to appropriately consider the “extensive safety measures” within the state’s COVID-19 election plan.
“It is yet another court decision replacing legislation passed by the people’s elected officials with its own judgment, largely ignoring the practicalities of implementing such a decision, and doing so in the midst of a pandemic and budget crisis,” Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery said in a statement.
