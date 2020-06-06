Najib Razak to learn fate in 1MDB trial

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak is to learn his fate over allegations that he plundered state coffers next month when a verdict is delivered in his first trial over the multibillion-dollar 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal.

Huge sums were looted from the country’s sovereign wealth fund and spent on items ranging from high-end real estate to artwork in a globe-spanning fraud allegedly involving Najib and his inner circle.

The former prime minister lost power in 2018 elections, in large part due to accusations of his involvement, and he is facing several trials over the controversy.

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak looks at his smartphone at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg

He has denies all wrongdoing.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court this week heard closing arguments in the first trial, which began 14 months ago and centers on a transfer of 42 million ringgit (US$9.8 million at the current exchange rate) to Najib’s bank accounts.

The presiding judge yesterday said that he would hand down a verdict on July 28.

Najib faces a lengthy jail term and would likely be sentenced on the same day if found guilty.

His lawyers have argued that the 66-year-old was ignorant of the transactions into his accounts from SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB.

They have pointed the finger at Low Taek Jho (劉特佐), a jet-setting Malaysian financier known as Jho Low, as the true mastermind behind the fraud, saying that he tricked the former leader.

Lawyer Muhammad Shafee Adbullah urged the judge to clear Najib of the seven charges of corruption and money laundering that he is facing, saying that the bank transfers were “illegal.”

“The transactions were never authorized” by Najib, he said, adding that “rogue bankers” were also involved in the fraud.

Low, who held no official positions at 1MDB, but was believed to wield huge influence over the investment vehicle, has been charged in Malaysia and the US over the scandal. The financier, whose whereabouts are unknown, has maintained his innocence.

Prosecutors have claimed that Najib had full control over SRC International and took major decisions related to it.

The case is one of three 1MDB-linked trials under way involving the former primer minister.