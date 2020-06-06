Fiji yesterday announced that it was COVID-19-free after the island nation’s last known infected patient was given the all-clear, continuing the Pacific’s remarkable record of success against the novel coronavirus.
There was panic among Fiji’s 930,000 people when the first COVID-19 case was reported in mid-March, but strict isolation measures and border controls kept a lid on infections, which peaked at 18 confirmed cases.
Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama attributed the country’s virus-free status to “answered prayers, hard work and affirmation of science.”
“Fiji has just cleared the last of our active COVID-19 patients,” Bainimarama wrote on Twitter. “And even with our testing numbers climbing by the day, it’s now been 45 days since we recorded our last case. With no deaths, our recovery rate is 100 percent.”
The Pacific islands were initially seen as among the world’s most vulnerable to the coronavirus because of under-resourced health infrastructure and high rates of health conditions such as diabetes and heart disease.
There were also fears that geographic isolation could turn the islands into infection incubators, like when a measles epidemic in Samoa late last year killed 83 people, most of them babies and toddlers.
However, nations in the region acted swiftly and made the costly decision to seal borders and shut down the tourism trade that sustains their economies to protect their populations.
Many have not recorded any COVID-19 cases, including the Solomon Islands, Palau, Tonga, Samoa, the Marshall Islands, Vanuatu, the Cook Islands and Micronesia.
“They went beyond the strategy of elimination and aimed for exclusion — they lifted the drawbridge,” University of Otago epidemiologist Michael Baker told reporters. “In the case of Fiji, they did have cases, but they’ve now achieved elimination, so in some ways you could say they’ve done better than New Zealand.”
New Zealand appears on the cusp of eliminating the disease, with health authorities yesterday reporting that there had been no new infections in two weeks and only one case remained active.
Fiji has expressed interest in joining a quarantine-free “travel bubble” with Australia and New Zealand, two nations that supply the bulk of the tropical idyll’s tourists.
Despite Fiji’s success against COVID-19, officials worried about a possible second wave of the disease and insisted that social distancing restrictions remain in place.
“To avoid of any risk of a second wave, the healthy habits we’ve picked up the past months must continue,” Bainimarama said in a video on Facebook yesterday.
“Wash your hands, wear face masks if you’re feeling unwell and maintain a safe physical distance from others as much as possible,” he said.
A nighttime curfew banning gatherings of more than 20 people would remain for now, Fijian Minister for Health and Medical Services Ifereimi Waqainabete said.
“We cannot drop our guard,” Waqainabete said.
The Cook Islands, which was one of the first countries to declare itself virus-free in mid-April, has announced measures to cautiously reopen its borders.
Cook Islander Prime Minister Henry Puna said that citizens and those with work permits who had been in New Zealand for 30 days would soon be allowed to return without going into quarantine.
