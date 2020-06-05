AUSTRALIA
Reef bleaching grows worse
The Great Barrier Reef in March suffered its most extensive coral bleaching event, with scientists fearing that the coral recovers less each time after the third bleaching in five years. February was the hottest month on record since records began in 1900, James Cook University ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies director Terry Hughes told reporters. “We saw record-breaking temperatures all along the length of the Great Barrier Reef, there wasn’t a cool portion in the north, or a cool portion in the south this time around,” Hughes said. “The whole Barrier Reef was hot, so the bleaching we have seen this year is the most extensive so far.” Hughes said that he is now almost certain that the reef is not going to recover to what it looked like even five years ago, not to mention 30 years ago. If the global warming trends continue, the reef would be destroyed, he added.
AUSTRALIA
Morrison told to get off grass
A news conference held by Prime Minister Scott Morrison to announce a new stimulus package briefly turned comical yesterday when he and reporters were told by a homeowner to get off a newly reseeded lawn. Morrison traveled to a housing construction site in Googong, 28km south of Canberra, to announce that his government would spend nearly A$700 million (US$483 million) to support the construction sector, which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as he spoke about the package supporting the “Australian dream” of home ownership, he was interrupted by a local resident. “Can everyone get off the grass please,” an unnamed local shouted at Morrison and reporters. “Come on, I’ve just reseeded that.” Morrison quickly obliged, giving the man a thumbs-up and an “all good.”
CHINA
Guard attacks kindergarten
A school security guard yesterday morning injured at least 39 people in a knife attack at a kindergarten, state media reported. The motive remains unknown. The local government in eastern Guangxi’s Cangwu County said that 37 students and two adults sustained injuries of varying degrees in the attack. State media identified the attacker as a security guard at the school surnamed Li, who had been detained while an investigation was launched. State broadcaster China Central Television said that 40 had been injured, three seriously, including the head of the school, another security guard and a student. Almost 20 children were killed in school attacks in 2010, prompting a response from top government officials, and leading many schools to add gates and security guards.
JAPAN
Man kills two with crossbow
A student allegedly killed two members of his family with a crossbow and injured at least two others before being arrested, local media reported. Police in western Hyogo Prefecture’s Takarazuka arrested the college student at the scene of the incident in a residential neighborhood, the local Kobe Shimbun said. Two adult women were rushed to a hospital, but were confirmed dead, the newspaper said, adding that the man reportedly confessed, saying: “I killed several members of my family.” The man was arrested on an attempted murder charge, Japan Broadcasting Corp said, adding that at least two people had been injured — a man and a woman who were both hospitalized. Police were alerted when a woman called saying: “My grandchild shot me with an arrow,” the national broadcaster said. Local police declined to comment on the case.
CLOSELY TRACKED: A US officer said that the warplanes were watched as they flew from Russia by way of Iran and Syria to Libya and were photographed multiple times The US Africa Command flatly rejected Russian claims that Moscow did not deploy fighter jets to Libya, saying on Friday that the 14 aircraft flown in reflect Russia’s long-term goal to establish a foothold in the region that could threaten NATO allies. US Brigadier General Gregory Hadfield, deputy director of intelligence, said that the US tracked the MiG-29s and Su-24 fighter bombers flown in by Russian military, passing through Iran and Syria before landing at Libya’s al-Jufra air base. The base is the main forward airfield for Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar and his self-styled Libyan National Army, which has been waging an
‘SACRIFICED’: Hu Weifeng became the sixth doctor to die from COVID-19 at Wuhan Central Hospital, where calls to raise the alarm over the virus were suppressed The death of a Chinese doctor at Wuhan’s “whistle-blower hospital” has prompted a wave of anger at hospital authorities for not protecting front-line health workers in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak. Hu Weifeng (胡衛鋒), 42, a urologist at Wuhan Central Hospital where the whistle-blower ophthalmologist Li Wenliang (李文亮) worked, died of the virus on Tuesday after a four-month battle. Hu is the sixth doctor from his hospital killed by the virus. Another doctor who spoke out, Ai Fen (艾芬), said that authorities told hospital staff not to wear protective gear so as not to cause panic and reprimanded her for “harming
Singapore’s otters, long adored by the city-state’s nature lovers, are popping up in unexpected places during the COVID-19 lockdown, but their antics have angered some and even sparked calls for a cull. With the streets empty, the creatures have been spotted hanging out by a shopping center, scampering through the lobby of a hospital and even feasting on pricey fish stolen from a pond. While many think of tiny Singapore as a densely populated concrete jungle, it is also relatively green for a busy Asian city, and has patches of rainforest, fairly clean waterways and abundant wildlife. There are estimated to be about
Indonesian officials are forcing people who break social distancing rules to recite Koran verses, stay in “haunted” houses and submit to public shaming on social media as the country battles to contain surging novel coronavirus infections. The Southeast Asian archipelago began deploying about 340,000 troops across two dozen cities to oversee enforcement of measures aimed at halting transmission of the disease, such as wearing masks in public. However, provincial leaders are buttressing these efforts with their own zealous campaigns to fight the coronavirus. Police in western Bengkulu Province have assembled a 40-person squad to find lockdown scofflaws and force them to wear