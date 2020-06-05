Virus Outbreak: Record number of deaths reported in Brazil, Mexico

AFP and AP, RIO DE JANEIRO





Brazil and Mexico on Wednesday reported record daily coronavirus death tolls as governments in Latin America battled to fortify defenses against the accelerating pandemic with fresh lockdown orders and curfews.

European nations are emerging from months of devastation with some borders reopening, but South and Central America have become the new hotspots in a crisis that has claimed at least 386,400 lives worldwide.

Mexico announced 1,092 deaths in a day for the first time, while Brazil reported a record 1,349 deaths and announced that a vast section of Bahia state had been placed under curfew.

A member of Doctors Without Borders looks at a boy of the Warao tribe, Venezuela’s second-largest indigenous group,who is suffering from symptoms of COVID-19 in Manaus, Brazil, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

Mexico’s figure was more than double the previous one-day record and was an embarrassment for officials, who have consistently predicted that cases were about to start leveling off.

Officials rushed to say many of the new confirmed deaths had occurred days or even weeks ago and were being announced now because of delays in processing tests or other reasons, but such delays have presumably been constantly reflected in every previous daily tally and Mexican Assistant Health Secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell did not cite any specific clearing of testing backlogs.

There was more cause for concern in Chile, where the government said it was extending a three-week shutdown of the capital, Santiago, after a new record for daily deaths.

In more evidence of the scale of the crisis in Latin America, the journalists’ union in Peru said at least 20 reporters had died from the coronavirus.

The outbreak in Peru has been so intense that oxygen tanks needed in hospitals have become scarce, with many lining up to buy them for their loved ones.

“We haven’t found oxygen yet,” Lady Savalla said in Lima. “I’m worried about my mom more than anything else, because she’s going to need a lot of oxygen and the hospital doesn’t have enough.”

Experts have warned that travel restrictions would be needed around the world in some form until a vaccine is found — and efforts to develop one are gathering pace.

Britain was set to host a major meeting yesterday, with more than 50 countries as well as powerful individuals such as Bill Gates taking part, to raise money for Gavi, the global vaccine alliance.

Gavi and its partners are to launch a financing drive to purchase potential COVID-19 vaccines, scale up their production and support delivery to developing nations.

Meanwhile, the WHO on Wednesday said that it would resume trials of hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment after doubts were cast on the study that prompted the suspension over safety fears.

However, a separate study published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday suggested taking the drug shortly after exposure to the coronavirus does not help prevent infection in a statistically meaningful way.