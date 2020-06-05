UN denounces rights abuses in Philippines

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights yesterday called on the Philippine government in a new report to end all violence targeting suspected drug offenders, and to disband private and state-backed paramilitary groups.

The office chronicled long-standing concerns about state-backed and vigilante violence in the Philippines under Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who has drawn domestic and international condemnation for a deadly crackdown on drug offenders and users.

“A heavy-handed focus on countering national security threats and illegal drugs has resulted in serious human rights violations in the Philippines, including killings and arbitrary detentions, as well as the vilification of dissent,” a summary of the report said.

Many of the human rights concerns “have become more acute in recent years,” it said.

The report, requested by the UN Human Rights Council, is based on nearly 900 submissions, as well as government input, court and police records, and interviews with victims and witnesses.

Official figures showed that more than 8,663 people have been killed since the government’s campaign against illegal drugs began four years ago, “with some estimates putting the real toll at more than triple that number,” the report said.

The Philippine National Police has placed the death toll of what officials call a “drug war” at more than 5,600.

The report also highlighted killings of and threats against human rights defenders in a country known for a vibrant civil society, and pointed to prosecutions of journalists.

“Unfortunately, the report has documented deep-seated impunity for serious human rights violations, and victims have been deprived of justice for the killings of their loved ones,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said.

“People who use or sell drugs do not lose their human rights,” Bachelet added.

There was no immediate comment from Duterte or the police.

The tough-talking president has repeatedly threatened drug traffickers with death and produced a list of suspects, including local politicians, some of whom were later killed in still-unsolved attacks.

Duterte has also threatened independent investigators looking into the killings and barred them from entering the Philippines.

Ahead of the report’s release, the Philippine diplomatic mission e-mailed a letter from Philippine Permanent Representative to the UN Evan Garcia to reporters in Geneva saying that his government “has always maintained a positive approach to addressing claims and allegations and investigating claims of violations, on the basis of facts.”

It included a report from last month by the government on human rights in the Philippines, saying that popular support for Duterte and his administration were “inconsistent with the picture of systematic and widespread human rights violations and civil society crackdown being painted of the Philippines in the international community.”

However, an independent poll found that 76 percent of the Philippine public felt that there were many human rights abuses, including extrajudicial killings, in the campaign against illegal drugs.

The poll also found that 73 percent said that the number of illegal drug users had fallen since Duterte took office in mid-2016.

The Social Weather Stations surveyed 1,200 people from Dec. 13 to 16 last year in a nationwide poll that has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.