HK passes anthem law despite protest

MARCHING TOWARD THE END: The pro-democracy lawmakers refused to vote on the law, which stipulates a jail term of up to three years for insulting China’s anthem

AP, HONG KONG





Hong Kong’s legislature yesterday passed a contentious national anthem law after pro-democracy lawmakers staged a protest that delayed debate on the legislation.

Raising a sign that read: “A murderous regime stinks for 10,000 years,” lawmaker Ray Chan (陳志全) walked to the front with a pot of pungent liquid hidden inside a paper lantern. When security guards tried to stop him, he dropped the pot, and was ejected from the meeting.

Another lawmaker, Eddie Chu (朱凱迪), who accompanied Chan in protest was also ejected.

Firefighters decontaminate the main chamber of the Hong Kong Legislative Council after a pro-democracy lawmaker dropped a pot filled with an odorous liquid on the floor during the third reading of a contentious national anthem bill yesterday. Photo: AFP

The chamber was evacuated, shortly before police and firefighters were called in to investigate the incident.

When the session resumed, lawmakers approved the bill with 41 in favor and one against, but the chamber’s pro-democracy faction refused to cast their votes and instead shouted slogans denouncing the law.

Pro-democracy lawmakers see the law, which makes it illegal to insult the Chinese national anthem, as an infringement on freedom of expression and the greater rights that residents of the territory have compared with China.

The pro-Beijing majority has said that the law is necessary for Hong Kong residents to show appropriate respect for the anthem.

Those found guilty of intentionally insulting the March of the Volunteers would face up to three years in prison and fines of up to HK$50,000 (US$6,451).

The contentious debate over the law came after the rubber-stamp Chinese National People’s Congress last week formally approved a decision to enact national security legislation for Hong Kong that could see Chinese security agents posted in the territory.

The national security legislation is aimed at curbing subversive activity, with Beijing pushing for it after a months-long pro-democracy protest movement that at times resulted in violent clashes between police and protesters.

While experts have warned that the legislation could imperil Hong Kong’s status as one of the world’s best places to do business, at least two banks with a strong Asian presence have publicly backed the decision.

HSBC said in a Chinese social media post that it “respects and supports all laws that stabilize Hong Kong’s social order,” while Standard Chartered said that it believed the national security legislation would “help maintain the long-term economic and social stability of Hong Kong.”

Opponents of the anthem law and the national security legislation see them as signs of Beijing’s tightening control over the territory.

Beijing began pushing for the anthem law after Hong Kong soccer fans jeered the national anthem at international matches in 2015.

As anti-government protests engulfed Hong Kong last year, thousands of fans booed loudly and turned their backs when the anthem was played at a FIFA World Cup qualifier match against Iran in September.

FIFA later fined the Hong Kong Football Association over the incident.

Yesterday’s legislative session coincided with the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre.

Before debate began, the pro-democracy lawmakers stood in silence to mark the anniversary and put signs on their desks that read: “Do not forget June 4, the hearts of the people will not die.”