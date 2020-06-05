Hong Kong’s legislature yesterday passed a contentious national anthem law after pro-democracy lawmakers staged a protest that delayed debate on the legislation.
Raising a sign that read: “A murderous regime stinks for 10,000 years,” lawmaker Ray Chan (陳志全) walked to the front with a pot of pungent liquid hidden inside a paper lantern. When security guards tried to stop him, he dropped the pot, and was ejected from the meeting.
Another lawmaker, Eddie Chu (朱凱迪), who accompanied Chan in protest was also ejected.
Photo: AFP
The chamber was evacuated, shortly before police and firefighters were called in to investigate the incident.
When the session resumed, lawmakers approved the bill with 41 in favor and one against, but the chamber’s pro-democracy faction refused to cast their votes and instead shouted slogans denouncing the law.
Pro-democracy lawmakers see the law, which makes it illegal to insult the Chinese national anthem, as an infringement on freedom of expression and the greater rights that residents of the territory have compared with China.
The pro-Beijing majority has said that the law is necessary for Hong Kong residents to show appropriate respect for the anthem.
Those found guilty of intentionally insulting the March of the Volunteers would face up to three years in prison and fines of up to HK$50,000 (US$6,451).
The contentious debate over the law came after the rubber-stamp Chinese National People’s Congress last week formally approved a decision to enact national security legislation for Hong Kong that could see Chinese security agents posted in the territory.
The national security legislation is aimed at curbing subversive activity, with Beijing pushing for it after a months-long pro-democracy protest movement that at times resulted in violent clashes between police and protesters.
While experts have warned that the legislation could imperil Hong Kong’s status as one of the world’s best places to do business, at least two banks with a strong Asian presence have publicly backed the decision.
HSBC said in a Chinese social media post that it “respects and supports all laws that stabilize Hong Kong’s social order,” while Standard Chartered said that it believed the national security legislation would “help maintain the long-term economic and social stability of Hong Kong.”
Opponents of the anthem law and the national security legislation see them as signs of Beijing’s tightening control over the territory.
Beijing began pushing for the anthem law after Hong Kong soccer fans jeered the national anthem at international matches in 2015.
As anti-government protests engulfed Hong Kong last year, thousands of fans booed loudly and turned their backs when the anthem was played at a FIFA World Cup qualifier match against Iran in September.
FIFA later fined the Hong Kong Football Association over the incident.
Yesterday’s legislative session coincided with the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre.
Before debate began, the pro-democracy lawmakers stood in silence to mark the anniversary and put signs on their desks that read: “Do not forget June 4, the hearts of the people will not die.”
CLOSELY TRACKED: A US officer said that the warplanes were watched as they flew from Russia by way of Iran and Syria to Libya and were photographed multiple times The US Africa Command flatly rejected Russian claims that Moscow did not deploy fighter jets to Libya, saying on Friday that the 14 aircraft flown in reflect Russia’s long-term goal to establish a foothold in the region that could threaten NATO allies. US Brigadier General Gregory Hadfield, deputy director of intelligence, said that the US tracked the MiG-29s and Su-24 fighter bombers flown in by Russian military, passing through Iran and Syria before landing at Libya’s al-Jufra air base. The base is the main forward airfield for Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar and his self-styled Libyan National Army, which has been waging an
‘SACRIFICED’: Hu Weifeng became the sixth doctor to die from COVID-19 at Wuhan Central Hospital, where calls to raise the alarm over the virus were suppressed The death of a Chinese doctor at Wuhan’s “whistle-blower hospital” has prompted a wave of anger at hospital authorities for not protecting front-line health workers in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak. Hu Weifeng (胡衛鋒), 42, a urologist at Wuhan Central Hospital where the whistle-blower ophthalmologist Li Wenliang (李文亮) worked, died of the virus on Tuesday after a four-month battle. Hu is the sixth doctor from his hospital killed by the virus. Another doctor who spoke out, Ai Fen (艾芬), said that authorities told hospital staff not to wear protective gear so as not to cause panic and reprimanded her for “harming
Singapore’s otters, long adored by the city-state’s nature lovers, are popping up in unexpected places during the COVID-19 lockdown, but their antics have angered some and even sparked calls for a cull. With the streets empty, the creatures have been spotted hanging out by a shopping center, scampering through the lobby of a hospital and even feasting on pricey fish stolen from a pond. While many think of tiny Singapore as a densely populated concrete jungle, it is also relatively green for a busy Asian city, and has patches of rainforest, fairly clean waterways and abundant wildlife. There are estimated to be about
Indonesian officials are forcing people who break social distancing rules to recite Koran verses, stay in “haunted” houses and submit to public shaming on social media as the country battles to contain surging novel coronavirus infections. The Southeast Asian archipelago began deploying about 340,000 troops across two dozen cities to oversee enforcement of measures aimed at halting transmission of the disease, such as wearing masks in public. However, provincial leaders are buttressing these efforts with their own zealous campaigns to fight the coronavirus. Police in western Bengkulu Province have assembled a 40-person squad to find lockdown scofflaws and force them to wear